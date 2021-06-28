Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  PharmaSGP Holding SE
  News
  Summary
    PSG   DE000A2P4LJ5

PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

(PSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PharmaSGP Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/28/2021 | 09:17am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2021 / 15:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: FUTRUE GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Fischer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PharmaSGP Holding SE

b) LEI
3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.50 EUR 6450750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.50 EUR 6450750.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 21
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69327  28.06.2021 


© EQS 2021
