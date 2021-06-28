|
PharmaSGP Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.06.2021 / 15:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|FUTRUE GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Clemens
|Last name(s):
|Fischer
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2P4LJ5
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|23.50 EUR
|6450750.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|23.50 EUR
|6450750.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PharmaSGP Holding SE
|
|Lochhamer Schlag 21
|
|82166 Gräfelfing
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://pharmasgp.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
69327 28.06.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|All news about PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
61,0 M
72,8 M
72,8 M
|Net income 2021
|
10,5 M
12,5 M
12,5 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
67,0 M
80,0 M
80,0 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|26,1x
|Yield 2021
|1,15%
|
|Capitalization
|
272 M
325 M
325 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|5,56x
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,48x
|Nbr of Employees
|67
|Free-Float
|33,5%
|
|Chart PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|
22,70 €
|Average target price
|
35,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
54,2%