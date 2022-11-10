Advanced search
    PSG   DE000A2P4LJ5

PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

(PSG)
  Report
11:31 2022-11-10
25.15 EUR   +1.82%
11:01aPharmaSGP Holding SE raises forecast for FY 2022
EQ
10/05Dd : PharmaSGP Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/05Dd : PharmaSGP Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
PharmaSGP Holding SE raises forecast for FY 2022

11/10/2022 | 11:01am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
PharmaSGP Holding SE raises forecast for FY 2022

10-Nov-2022 / 16:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PharmaSGP Holding SE raises forecast for FY 2022

Gräfelfing, November 10, 2022 – The Management Board of PharmaSGP Holding SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5) has decided today, based on an evaluation of actual business data completed today, to raise the forecast for group revenue and adjusted group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) of the PharmaSGP Group for the full year 2022.

In view of the positive business development to date and the continuing positive outlook for the fourth quarter, the Management Board now expects a group revenue in the range of € 82 million and € 86 million for the financial year 2022, with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 30 and 33%. This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA between € 24.6 million and € 28.4 million.

Previously, the Company had forecast a group revenue in the range of € 78 million to € 82 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of € 23.4 million to € 27.1 million (with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30% to 33%) for the fiscal year 2022. These expectations were based on the assumption that there would be no significant negative impact on the PharmaSGP Group's target markets during 2022 due to the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe, as well as the assumption that the Covid-19 pandemic would not have any additional negative impact on the overall economy and the OTC market. These assumptions continue to apply.

The preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2022 will be published as scheduled on November 16, 2022. This will be followed by the publication of the quarterly statement Q3 2022 on November 30.

Note: The key figure "adjusted EBITDA" is not a key figure according to IFRS. Information on the adjustments used to derive adjusted EBITDA is available in the PharmaSGP Holding SE Annual Report 2021 on p. 40 (available at https://ir.pharmasgp.com).

##### End of the ad hoc announcement ####

10-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
E-mail: ir@pharmasgp.com
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5
WKN: A2P4LJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich
EQS News ID: 1484813

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1484813  10-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1484813&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
