    PSG   DE000A2P4LJ5

PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

(PSG)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  10:15 2023-01-03 am EST
25.80 EUR   -1.90%
PharmaSGP Holding SE resolves on buyback program for own shares of up to 1.5 million Euro

01/03/2023 | 10:15am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
PharmaSGP Holding SE resolves on buyback program for own shares of up to 1.5 million Euro

03-Jan-2023 / 16:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PharmaSGP Holding SE resolves on buyback program for own shares of up to 1.5 million Euro

Gräfelfing, Germany, January 3, 2023 - The Management Board of PharmaSGP Holding SE (ISIN DE000A2P4LJ5, „PharmaSGP“) has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, utilizing the authorization of the General Meeting of May 28, 2020, to buy-back up to a maximum of 60,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to approximately 0.5% of the share capital of the Company) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to 1.5 million Euro. PharmaSGP intends to use the repurchased shares in accordance with the authorization of the General Meeting of May 28, 2020 for all legally permissible purposes, for example, for employee participation programs. The buyback program will start on January 4, 2023 and terminate at the end of July 3, 2023 at the latest.

The shares will be acquired by a credit institution exclusively via the stock exchange in accordance with the legal requirements for share buybacks up to a contractually agreed maximum price and a maximum monthly volume.

Contact:
PharmaSGP Holding SE
Claudius Krause (Cometis AG)
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Tel.: +49 (611) 205855-28
Email: ir@pharmasgp.com

Important Notice:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of PharmaSGP. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither PharmaSGP nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release or the underlying assumptions. PharmaSGP does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

End of Publication

 

 

 

03-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
E-mail: ir@pharmasgp.com
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5
WKN: A2P4LJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich
EQS News ID: 1526379

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1526379  03-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1526379&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
