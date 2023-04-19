Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PharmaSGP Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSG   DE000A2P4LJ5

PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

(PSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:03:38 2023-04-19 am EDT
28.75 EUR   +0.52%
01:31aPharmaSGP plans dividend distribution of 49.2% after record year in 2022
EQ
04/17Cms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/11Cms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PharmaSGP plans dividend distribution of 49.2% after record year in 2022

04/19/2023 | 01:31am EDT
EQS-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Dividend
PharmaSGP plans dividend distribution of 49.2% after record year in 2022

19.04.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PharmaSGP plans dividend distribution of 49.2% after record year in 2022

 

Gräfelfing, 19 April 2023 – The German OTC pharmaceutical company, PharmaSGP Holding SE (WKN A2P4LJ), remains on track for highly profitable growth. The Munich-based company posted the best set of figures in its history in financial year 2022, generating revenue of € 85.8 million as well as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) of € 28.2 million. The company’s shareholders are also to participate in these record results. The Management Board will therefore propose to the Annual General Meeting to distribute a dividend of 49.2% of net income – not including treasury shares.

We are proud of our exceptionally strong performance in the past financial year which is an impressive reflection of our successful growth strategy. With our European platform, we are creating genuine value added for our investors who benefit directly thanks to our attractive dividend policy”, states CEO Natalie Weigand. CFO Michael Rudolf adds: “As a result of our very high cash conversion and the new bank financing established in 2022, we find ourselves in a position to implement our dividend policy without limiting our scope for future growth investments.”

In financial year 2022, PharmaSGP benefited on the one hand from the successful integration of the brands acquired from GlaxoSmithKline and on the other from strong growth in its existing portfolio. The significant growth across all regions underscored the potential of PharmaSGP’s European platform. For the 2023 financial year, the Management Board expects the company’s success story to continue and is forecasting revenue between € 91 million and € 96 million as well as adjusted EBITDA between € 30 million and € 34 million. This means PharmaSGP would thereby achieve a result that analysts initially had not expected before 2024.

 

CONTACT

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Telephone: +49-611-20585528
Email: ir@pharmasgp.com

 

ABOUT PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a diversified portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products that are marketed with a focus on the pharmacy distribution channel. These products are mostly based on natural active pharmaceutical ingredients with documented efficacy and few known side effects.

The Company’s core brands cover chronic indications, including rheumatic pain, nerve pain and other age-related ailments. In Germany, PharmaSGP is the market leader for systemic chemical-free pain remedies with its brand families RubaXX® for rheumatic pain and Restaxil® for neuralgic pain. Furthermore, PharmaSGP also offers leading products against sexual weakness and vertigo symptoms. Since introducing the first product from the current product portfolio in 2012, PharmaSGP has successfully established its business model in other European countries, including Austria, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France. In September 2021, the product portfolio was expanded by the brands Baldriparan®, Formigran®, Spalt® and Kamol®, thus also strengthening or developing the indications pain and sleep disorder. The sales territory was expanded to include Switzerland and Eastern Europe. In 2022, PharmaSGP generated revenues of € 85.8 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.9% based on preliminary, unaudited figures.

In order to further expand its competitive position, PharmaSGP plans to increase the number of indications covered by PharmaSGP’s product offering, increase PharmaSGP’s European footprint, and accelerate its growth strategy especially by capitalizing on selected M&A opportunities.


19.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
E-mail: ir@pharmasgp.com
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5
WKN: A2P4LJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1610735

 
End of News EQS News Service

1610735  19.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610735&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
