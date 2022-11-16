Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PharmaSGP Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSG   DE000A2P4LJ5

PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

(PSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:32 2022-11-16 am EST
25.30 EUR   +0.80%
01:32aPharmaSGP posts record revenues (+39%) and record earnings (+54%) in 9M 2022 – raises full-year forecast
EQ
11/10PharmaSGP Holding SE raises forecast for FY 2022
EQ
10/05Dd : PharmaSGP Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PharmaSGP posts record revenues (+39%) and record earnings (+54%) in 9M 2022 – raises full-year forecast

11/16/2022 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/9 Month figures
PharmaSGP posts record revenues (+39%) and record earnings (+54%) in 9M 2022 – raises full-year forecast

16.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PharmaSGP posts record revenues (+39%) and record earnings (+54%) in 9M 2022 – raises full-year forecast

 

Gräfelfing, 16 November 2022 – German OTC pharmaceutical company PharmaSGP Holding SE has once again in the third quarter continued to experience the dynamic development seen in previous periods. Provisional unaudited figures show the company achieved revenues of € 63.9 million in the first nine months of 2022. This equates to growth of 39% (previous year: € 46.2 million). After previously reporting the highest quarterly revenues to date in its history in Q2 2022, the company has now once again raised the bar by a further half million euro with revenues of € 22.0 million in the third quarter. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) for the first nine months of 2022 amounts to € 20.4 million, representing a significant increase of 54% over the year before. The adjusted EBITDA margin accordingly rose to 31.9% relative to last year (previous year: 28.7%).

CEO Natalie Weigand commented: “Thanks to our platform strategy, even in a market environment that has proven highly challenging for many of our competitors, we have succeeded in recording highly profitable growth. This is impressively demonstrated by the continued improvement in the EBITDA margin which reached just under 38% in the third quarter. The results we have achieved in the first nine months prove that with this strategy, we can create substantial added value for our investors.”

CFO Michael Rudolf added: “We aim in future to maintain the highly positive development of the first nine months. We are also raising our full-year forecast accordingly, and we are well on the way to achieving new record revenues in 2022. At the same time, we have already put in place the necessary structural and financial conditions that will enable us to strengthen our unique European platform with further acquisitions and achieve further momentum for growth.”

In view of the very strong performance in the first nine months of 2022 and the sustained positive outlook for the fourth quarter, the management board raises the revenue forecast by 5% and now expects consolidated revenues for financial year 2022 to fall within a bandwidth between € 82 million and € 86 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30 to 33 %. That equates to an adjusted EBITDA of between € 24.6 million and € 28.4 million. These expectations remain subject to the presumptions that the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe in the course of 2022 will not lead to any material negative effects on the markets targeted by the PharmaSGP Group, and that the Covid-19 pandemic will not have any additional adverse impact on the economy as a whole or on the OTC market.

PharmaSGP will publish its full nine-months report on 30 November 2022.

 


OVERVIEW OF PROVISIONAL FIGURES – ANNUAL COMPARISON

Consolidated figures in million €) 9M 2022 9M 2021
Revenues 63.9 46.2   +38.5%
EBITDA adjusted 20.4 13.2 +53.9%
EBITDA unadjusted 19,8 12.5 +58.3%
EBITDA margin adjusted 31.9% 28.7%  
EBITDA margin unadjusted 31.0% 27.1%  
       
Revenues by region (in million €) 9M 2022 9M 2021
Germany 46.1 31.7   +45.1%
Italy  7.7 6.3   +22.1%
Austria 7.0 5.8   +19.3%
Other European countries 3.2 2.3   +40.8%
       
Proportion of revenues by region 9M 2022 9M 2021  
Germany 72% 69%  
Italy 12% 14%  
Austria 11% 13%  
Other European countries 5% 4%  
       
Revenues by product category (in million €) 9M 2022 9M 2021
Health brands 61.3   42.8   +43.4%
Beauty brands 2.6   3.4   -22.5%
       
         

 

 

CONTACT

Cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Telephone: +49-611-20585528
E-mail: ir@pharmasgp.comir@sgp-pharma.com

 

ABOUT PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a diversified portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products that are marketed with a focus on the pharmacy distribution channel. These products are mostly based on natural active pharmaceutical ingredients with documented efficacy and few known side effects.

The Company’s core brands cover chronic indications, including rheumatic pain, nerve pain and other age-related ailments. In Germany, PharmaSGP is the market leader for systemic chemical-free pain remedies with its brand families RubaXX® for rheumatic pain and Restaxil® for neuralgic pain. Furthermore, PharmaSGP also offers leading products against sexual weakness and vertigo symptoms. Since introducing the first product from the current product portfolio in 2012, PharmaSGP has successfully established its business model in other European countries, including Austria, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France. In September 2021, the product portfolio was expanded by the brands Baldriparan®, Formigran®, Spalt® and Kamol®, thus also strengthening or developing the indications pain and sleep disorder. The sales territory was expanded to include Switzerland and Eastern Europe. In 2021, PharmaSGP generated revenues of € 65.3 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.7%.

In order to further expand its competitive position, PharmaSGP plans to increase the number of indications covered by PharmaSGP’s product offering, increase PharmaSGP’s European footprint, and accelerate its growth strategy especially by capitalizing on selected M&A opportunities.

 


16.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
E-mail: ir@pharmasgp.com
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5
WKN: A2P4LJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich
EQS News ID: 1488647

 
End of News EQS News Service

1488647  16.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1488647&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
01:32aPharmaSGP posts record revenues (+39%) and record earnings (+54%) in 9M 2022 – ra..
EQ
11/10PharmaSGP Holding SE raises forecast for FY 2022
EQ
10/05Dd : PharmaSGP Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/05Dd : PharmaSGP Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/28PharmaSGP Holding SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/01PharmaSGP reports record revenues (+59%) and record earnings (+86%) in the first half o..
EQ
09/01PharmaSGP Holding SE Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
08/01Pharmasgp Holding Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/01Pharmasgp Holding Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/21PharmaSGP successfully secures financing of up to  160 million
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 83,0 M 86,2 M 86,2 M
Net income 2022 10,7 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net Debt 2022 54,7 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 301 M 313 M 313 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 19,9%
Chart PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
PharmaSGP Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,10 €
Average target price 34,50 €
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Natalie Weigand Chief Executive Officer
Michael Rudolf Chief Financial Officer
Clemens Fischer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Madlena Hohlefelder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Axel Rebien Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE1.62%313
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.5.80%22 346
L BRANDS-51.40%7 746
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.55.83%2 740
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.33%436
THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.-58.71%320