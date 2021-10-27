PharmaTher Provides Business Update and Releases Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, today released its business update and financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2021. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



“To date, we have made tremendous progress across all drug programs including the initiation of our FDA Phase 2 clinical study with ketamine to treat Parkinson’s disease, the advancement of KETABET™ to treat depression, the FDA grant of two orphan drug designations for ketamine in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, the expansion of our microneedle patch to deliver psychedelics, and our commitment to develop a proprietary ketamine product for FDA approval in 2022,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher. “As for our financial situation we are funded to meet our product portfolio milestones and subsequent to our recent financing we are not considering a reverse stock split to the Company’s common shares.”

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Business Highlights

Granted FDA orphan drug designation for ketamine to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis;

Entered into a co-development agreement for microneedle patch delivery technology for psychedelics and antivirals;

Filed Pre-IND meeting request and briefing package for KETABET™ to treat depression; and

Expanded patent portfolio with filing of U.S. patent applications for novel ketamine formulation.

Subsequent to Quarter End Business Highlights

Added to the North American Psychedelics Index and First Psychedelic Exchange Traded Fund;

Retained former FDA psychiatry division director Dr. Thomas Laughren as regulatory affairs advisor and drug delivery researcher Professor Ryan Donnelly as scientific and technical advisor;

Initiated Phase 2 clinical trial of ketamine in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease;

Engaged Alcami for clinical and commercial manufacturing of novel ketamine products; and

Granted FDA orphan drug designation for ketamine to treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.



Q1 Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents ($2,432,788) and Investment ($2,700,000) for a total of $5,132,788 as at August 31, 2021;

Net loss was for the three months ended August 31, 2021 was $914,474; and

Subsequent to quarter end, announced closing of CAD$10 million private placement with institutional investors.



A copy of the Company's financial statements for the three months ended August 31, 2021, and the related management's discussion and analysis are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

​PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel uses, formulations and delivery methods of psychedelics, such as ketamine, to treat mental health, neurological and pain disorders. PharmaTher is currently advancing an FDA approved phase 2 clinical study with ketamine to treat Parkinson’s disease and is developing a novel microneedle patch for the intradermal delivery of psychedelics and infectious disease treatments.



Learn more at: PharmaTher.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

For more information about PharmaTher, please contact:

Fabio Chianelli

Chief Executive Officer

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

Tel: 1-888-846-3171

Email: info@pharmather.com

Website: www.pharmather.com

