  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  PharmAust Limited
  News
  Summary
    PAA   AU000000PAA1

PHARMAUST LIMITED

(PAA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/15
0.11 AUD   -8.33%
02:06aPHARMAUST : Application for quotation of securities - PAA
PU
11/14PharmAust Expands Canine Cancer Drug Trials to New Zealand; Share Jump 4%
MT
11/08Application for quotation of securities - PAA
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PharmAust : Application for quotation of securities - PAA

11/16/2021 | 02:06am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

PHARMAUST LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday November 16, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PAAO

OPTION EXPIRING 31-OCT-2023

27,814,263

16/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

PHARMAUST LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

094006023

1.3

ASX issuer code

PAA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B



Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

01-Oct-2021 14:07

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)

PAA

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail



ASX +security code and description

PAAO : OPTION EXPIRING 31-OCT-2023

Issue date

use

16/11/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

27,814,263



Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PharmAust Limited published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3,66 M 2,69 M 2,69 M
Net income 2021 -1,34 M -0,98 M -0,98 M
Net cash 2021 1,75 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,9 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales 2021 7,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart PHARMAUST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PharmAust Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMAUST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roger Aston Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sam Michael Wright Secretary, Director & Director-Finance
Richard Mollard Chief Scientific Officer
Robert Charles Bishop Executive Director
Neville John Bassett Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMAUST LIMITED4.76%26
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.85%430 482
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.42%347 689
PFIZER, INC.34.88%278 679
NOVO NORDISK A/S73.94%260 041
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY53.06%234 291