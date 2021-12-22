Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Pharmaxis Ltd
  News
  Summary
    PXS   AU000000PXS5

PHARMAXIS LTD

(PXS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/21
0.11 AUD   0.00%
01:33aPHARMAXIS : Application for quotation of securities - PXS
PU
11/29PHARMAXIS : Application for quotation of securities - PXS
PU
11/24PHARMAXIS : Security Purchase Plan
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pharmaxis : Application for quotation of securities - PXS

12/22/2021 | 01:33am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PHARMAXIS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 22, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PXS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,638,000

22/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PHARMAXIS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

75082811630

1.3

ASX issuer code

PXS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PXSAAS : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PXS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,638,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

22/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

22/12/2021

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

1,638,000

Gary Phillips

Same

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 22/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,638,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

personalFor

Exercise of zero exercise price options under Pharmaxis Ltd Employee Option Plan

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.108700

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pharmaxis Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23,6 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net income 2021 -2,97 M -2,12 M -2,12 M
Net cash 2021 12,4 M 8,83 M 8,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,5 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart PHARMAXIS LTD
Duration : Period :
Pharmaxis Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMAXIS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary Jonathan Phillips Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
David Morris McGarvey CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Malcolm John McComas Independent Chairman
Brett Charlton Medical Director
William L. Delaat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMAXIS LTD18.28%41
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.59%441 618
PFIZER, INC.65.77%342 497
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.28%331 060
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.05%238 869
NOVO NORDISK A/S58.26%233 933