PharmChem : 2022 - 1st Quarter Financial Statements, Letter to Shareholder and OTCIQ Disclosure
04/22/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
April 22, 2022
Dear Shareholders,
Barring major news, we don't intend to have lengthy updates quarterly. Please feel free to reach out with any specific questions.
Our Sales Efforts
We have hired five salespeople since October, but only three remain employed with the company at present. It is still not clear whether the gross margin dollars produced by new sales per salesperson justify the expense. You will see the sales force investment reflected in higher operating expenses in this quarter's financials. For the quarter, sales were slightly down y.o.y., possibly reflecting an ongoing normalization from the COVID boom in demand for the PharmChek product. We hope to come to a quantitative result about the ROIC from our salesforce investment over the next 6-9 months.
While we are continuing to onboard many smaller new customers, we believe we have come to an agreement with a material new distribution customer (>10% of sales) resulting from our salesforce's efforts. This relationship has not yet yielded an order, and we have no certainty if or when it will.
We are eager to test the market response to our new offering of afentanyl panel, an additional Add-On, available as of April 1stto test for this increasingly prevalent synthetic opioid.
The Market for our Stock
We were proud to achieve a partial up-listing to "Pink" status on the OTC Markets this quarter, from "Limited," recognizing our increased level of financial disclosure over the last seven months.
Our 10b-5 buyback continues in the open market. So far, we have bought in a small amount of shares outstanding (<1%) to date with the free cash flow generated from ongoing operations.
Our Annual Meeting will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, on August 31, with details to follow. We hope to see you there.
Thank you again for the trust you've put in us.
Tice Brown
Chairman of the Board
**Please read the Disclaimer on the Following Page.**
DISCLAIMER
This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Forward-looking Statements"), which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by these Sections. Forward-looking statements are statements about future financial results, future products or services andwww.pharmchem.comother events that have not yet occurred. These forward-looking statements contain words such as, but not limited to, "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "will", "may" or "might". Investors should be aware that actual results may differ materially from our expressed expectations because of risks and uncertainties about the future. We will not necessarily update the information in this letter if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.
To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), free cash flow (FCF), steady-state free cash flow, and steady-state free cash flow per share that exclude certain amounts, one-time expenses from corporate actions and new sales force employee compensation costs. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States and should not be considered in isolation from or as a replacement for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Further, other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, which may limit the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
We believe that presenting Return on Invested Capital, free cash flow, steady-state free cash flow, and steady-state free cash flow per share, in addition to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides investors greater transparency to the information used by management for its operational decision-making and allows investors to see our results "through the eyes" of management. We further believe that providing this information assists our investors in understanding our operating performance and the methodology used by management to evaluate and measure such performance.
BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
AssetsCurrent assets:Cash and cash equivalents
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for
doubtful accounts of $15,000 in 2021 and 2020 Income tax receivable
Inventories
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
Total current assets
March 31,
2022
(unaudited)December 31, 2021 (audited)
$
2,260,698
694,816 676,883
241,200 241,200
239,122 68,009
54,435 20,124
$
2,217,270
3,490,271
3,223,486
Office equipment and leasehold improvements, net Deferred tax asset, net
585 166,861
627 166,861
Total assets
Liabilities and Stockholders' EquityCurrent Liabilities:
Accounts payable
Accrued expenses and other liabilities Deferred revenue
Total liabilities
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, 5,103,273 issued and outstanding
Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit
Total stockholders' equity
$
3,657,717
$
3,390,974
$
228,193
139,355 265,745
99,112 87,772
$ 188,941
466,660 542,458
5,103 5,103
13,819,663 (10,633,709)
3,191,057
13,819,663 (10,976,250)
2,848,516
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,657,717
$
3,390,974
1
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
Sales, net Cost of sales Gross profit
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
General and administrative
Total operating expenses
$
1,540,328 562,142 978,186
278,475 104,766
357,675 399,402
636,150
$
1,641,470 600,230 1,041,240
504,168
Income from operations
Other income (expense):
Dividend and interest income
Other income (expense)
Total other income
342,036
178 327 505
537,072
702
-
702
Income before provision for income taxes Provision for income taxes
342,541 537,774
- 118,980
Net income
$
342,541
$
418,794
Earnings per Share
Diluted Earnings per Share
$0.067 $0.064
$0.072 $0.060
Common shares outstanding
Diluted common shares outstanding
5,103,273 5,343,273
5,852,593 6,992,593
2
PHARMCHEM, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLERS' EQUITY
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(unaudited)
Additional
Common
Paid in
Accumulated
Stock
Capital
Deficit
Total
Balance at December 31, 2020
$5,853
$19,629,983
$(12,126,019)
$7,509,817
Net Income
1,852,080
1,852,080
Dividends Paid
(702,311)
(702,311)
Repurchase of Options
(2,282,619)
(2,282,619)
Repurchase of Common Stock
(750)
(3,527,701)
(3,528,451)
Balance at December 31, 2021
$5,103
$13,819,663
$(10,976,250)
$2,848,516
Net Income
342,541
342,541
Balance at March 31, 2022
$5,103
$13,819,663
$(10,633,709)
$3,191,057
3
