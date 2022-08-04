Log in
PharmChem : 2nd Quarter - 6.30.2022 Financial Statements and OTCIQ Disclosure

08/04/2022
PHARMCHEM, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(audited)

Current Assets:

Cash

$

2,253,922

$

2,217,270

Securities

-

-

Receivables:

2,253,922

2,217,270

Trade

681,777

691,883

Other

241,200

241,200

Less: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

(15,000)

(15,000)

Total Receivables, Net

907,977

918,083

Inventories

319,737

68,009

Prepaids & Other

41,721

20,124

Deferred Tax Asset, Net

53,116

166,861

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

3,576,473

3,390,347

Equipment

17,818

17,818

L.H. Improvements

13,750

13,750

NetSuite Implementation

-

-

TOTAL

31,568

31,568

Less: Accumulated Depreciation/Amortization

(31,025)

(30,941)

Net Fixed Assets

543

627

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,577,016

$

3,390,974

Current Liabilities:

Accounts Payable

$

194,737

$

188,941

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

194,737

188,941

Accrued Expenses:

Other Accrued Expenses

118,643

87,772

Accrued Income Taxes

-

-

Accrued Compensation

119,889

265,745

Dividend Payable

-

-

TOTAL ACCRUED LIABILITIES

238,532

353,517

TOTAL LIABILITIES

433,269

542,458

Stockholders' Equity:

Common Stock

5,059

5,103

Additional Paid-In Capital

13,696,917

13,819,663

Accumulated Deficit

(10,558,229)

(10,976,250)

TOTAL EQUITY

3,143,747

2,848,516

TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

$

3,577,016

$

3,390,974

Shares Authorized

25,000,000

25,000,000

Shares Outstanding

5,058,995

5,103,273

PHARMCHEM, INC.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

% Inc(Dec)

Sales, net

$

1,508,119

$

1,531,905

(1.6%)

Cost of sales

543,022

593,083

(8.4%)

Gross profit

965,097

938,822

2.8%

Operating Expenses:

Sales and marketing

208,596

113,799

83.3%

General and administrative

559,060

382,971

46.0%

Total operating expenses

767,656

496,770

54.5%

Income from operations

197,441

442,052

(55.3%)

Other income (expense):

Dividend and interest income

1,989

666

Forgiveness of PPP loan

-

125,455

Other income (expenses)

-

200

Total other income

1,989

126,321

(98.4%)

Income before provision for income taxes

199,430

568,373

(64.9%)

Provision for income taxes

Federal - current

9,878

99,995

Federal - deferred

41,880

-

51,758

99,995

(48.2%)

Net income

147,672

468,378

(68.5%)

Earnings per share

$

0.029

$

0.080

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.028

$

0.067

Common shares outstanding

5,058,995

5,852,593

Diluted common shares outstanding

5,298,995

6,992,593

PHARMCHEM, INC.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

% Inc(Dec)

Sales, net

$

3,048,447

$

3,173,375

(3.9%)

Cost of sales

1,105,164

1,193,313

(7.4%)

Gross profit

1,943,283

1,980,062

(1.9%)

Operating Expenses:

Sales and marketing

487,071

218,565

122.8%

General and administrative

916,735

782,373

17.2%

Total operating expenses

1,403,806

1,000,938

40.2%

Income from operations

539,477

979,124

(44.9%)

Other income (expense):

Dividend and interest income

2,230

1,368

Forgiveness of PPP loan

-

125,455

Other income (expenses)

(63)

200

Total other income

2,167

127,023

(98.3%)

Income before provision for income taxes

541,644

1,106,147

(51.0%)

Provision for income taxes

Federal - current

9,878

218,975

Federal - deferred*

113,745

-

123,623

218,975

(43.5%)

Net income

418,021

887,172

(52.9%)

Earnings per share

$

0.083

$

0.152

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.079

$

0.127

Common shares outstanding

5,058,995

5,852,593

Diluted common shares outstanding

5,298,995

6,992,593

*

The financial statements attached differ from the financial statements included in the proxy as a journal entry of $41,880 was made in June to reduce the Deferred Tax Asset and increase the Federal Tax Expense, after the deadline for the proxy mailing had passed. A similar journal entry for $71,865 was entered as of March 31,

2022. This totals $113,745 of Federal Tax Expense related to the reduction of the Deferred Tax Asset account as of June 30, 2022.

Alternative Reporting Standard:

Pink® Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Federal securities laws, such as Rules 10b-5 and 15c2-11 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") as well as Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"), and state Blue Sky laws, require issuers to provide current information to the public markets. With a view to facilitating compliance with these laws, OTC Markets Group has created these Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines ("Guidelines").1 These Guidelines set forth the disclosure obligations that make up the "Alternative Reporting Standard" for Pink companies. These Guidelines have been designed to encompass the "Catch All" information required in Rule 15c2-11,2 however they have not been reviewed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or any state securities regulator. We use information provided by companies under these Guidelines to designate the appropriate tier in the Pink Market: Current Information or Limited Information.3

These Guidelines may be amended from time to time, in the sole and absolute discretion of OTC Markets Group, with or without notice. The information provided by companies under these Guidelines is subject to our Privacy Policy.

Pink Current Information Tier

Companies that make the information described below publicly available on a timely basis (90 days after fiscal year end for Annual Reports; 45 days after each fiscal quarter end for Quarterly Reports) may qualify for the Current Information Tier.

Qualification Process:

  1. Subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service by submitting an OTCIQ Order Form(available on www.otciq.com).
  2. Upload the following documents through OTCIQ:
    • Quarterly Reports for Current Fiscal Year- must include Disclosure Statement and Financial Reports listed below
    • Annual Report for Most Recently Completed Fiscal Year- must include Disclosure Statement and Financial Reports listed below
    • Annual Report for Prior Completed Fiscal Year - must include Financial Reports listed below
      o Disclosure Statements: Disclosure information pursuant to these Guidelines for the applicable period. (see the fillable form staring on Page 4).
      o Financial Statements: Financial reports must be prepared according to U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) but are not required to be audited. Required financial statements include:
      o Balance Sheet
      o Statement of Income
      o Statement of Cash Flows
  1. This is not legal advice, and OTC Markets Group makes no assurance that compliance with our disclosure requirements will satisfy any legal requirements.
  2. Publication of information pursuant to these Guidelines does not guarantee or ensure that the Company will be designated as having "current information" or eligible for public quotations pursuant to Rule 15c2-11 or any other applicable regulation.
  3. OTC Markets Group may require companies with securities designated as Caveat Emptor to make additional disclosures in order to qualify for the Pink Current Information tier.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 1 of 13

  1. Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity) o Notes to Financial Statements
    o Audit Letter, if audited

.

  1. If financial statements are not audited by a PCAOB registered firm, provide the following:
    • Attorney Letter Agreement: Submit a signed Attorney Letter Agreement according to the instructionson www.otcmarkets.com.
    • Attorney Letter: After following the appropriate procedures with a qualified attorney, upload an "Attorney Letter With Respect to Current Information" in accordance with the Attorney Letter Guidelinesthrough OTCIQ. Attorney Letters must reference all required reports as set forth in Section 2 above.
  3. Verified Profile: Verify the Company Profile through OTCIQ. Profile information includes, but is not limited to, a complete list of officers, directors and service providers, outstanding shares, a business description and contact information.
  4. Allow OTC Markets Group to process the posted documents (typically three to five business days) and provide any comments.
  5. Companies will be only be evaluated for Current Information once all required documentation has been submitted. A new Attorney Letter is required upon amendment of any referenced report.
  6. To qualify for Current Information on an ongoing basis, companies must:
  • Upload reports through OTCIQ on the following schedule: o Quarterly Report within 45 days of the quarter end o Annual Report within 90 days of the fiscal year end
    o Attorney Letter within 120 days of the fiscal year end.
  • Maintain a Verified Profile. At least once every six months, review and verify the Company's profile information through OTCIQ.

Pink Limited Information Tier

Companies that make the information described below publicly available through OTCIQ may qualify for the Limited Information Tier.

  1. Annual Financial Statements: Companies must upload the below financial statements for a completed Fiscal Year within the past 16 months. Financial reports must be prepared according to U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) but are not required to be audited.
    • Balance Sheet
    • Statement of Income
    • Statement of Cash Flows
    • Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
    • Notes to Financial Statements
    • Audit Letter, if audited
  3. Verified Profile: The Company must verify the Company Profile through OTCIQ, including, but not limited to, a complete list of officers, directors and service providers; outstanding shares; a business description and contact information.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 2 of 13

