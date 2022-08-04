PharmChem : AMENDED 1st Quarter - 3.31.2022 Financial Statements and OTCIQ Disclosure

Accrued expenses and other liabilities Deferred revenue
Total liabilities
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, 5,103,273 issued and outstanding
Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit
Total stockholders' equity
$ 228,193 139,355 99,112
466,660
5,103
13,819,663
(10,705,574)
3,119,192
$ 188,941 265,745 87,772
542,458
5,103
13,819,663
(10,976,250)
2,848,516
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,585,852
$ 3,390,974
1
PHARMCHEM, INC.
STATEMENTS OF INCOME (AMENDED)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
Sales, net
$
1,540,328
$
1,641,470
Cost of sales
562,142
600,230
Gross profit
978,186
1,041,240
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
278,475
104,766
General and administrative
357,675
399,402
Total operating expenses
636,150
504,168
Income from operations
342,036
537,072
Other income (expense):
Dividend and interest income
178
702
Other income (expense)
327
-
Total other income
505
702
Income before provision for income taxes
342,541
537,774
Federal - current
-
118,980
Federal - deferred*
71,865
-
Total provision for income taxes
71,865
118,980
Net income
$
270,676
$
418,794
Earnings per Share
$0.053
$0.072
Diluted Earnings per Share
$0.051
$0.060
Common shares outstanding
5,103,273
5,852,593
Diluted common shares outstanding
5,343,273
6,992,593
*
The financial statements marked "AMENDED" differ from the unaudited financial statements previously presented as a journal entry of $71,865 was made to the March balances, after reconsideration of the correct treatment of the Deferred Tax Asset shown on the balance sheet. The deferred tax asset was reduced and the Provision for income taxes - Federal - deferred was increased by this amount.
2
PHARMCHEM, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLERS' EQUITY (AMENDED)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(unaudited)
Additional
Common
Paid in
Accumulated
Stock
Capital
Deficit
Total
Balance at December 31, 2020
$5,853
$19,629,983
$(12,126,019)
$7,509,817
Net Income
1,852,080
1,852,080
Dividends Paid
(702,311)
(702,311)
Repurchase of Options
(2,282,619)
(2,282,619)
Repurchase of Common Stock
(750)
(3,527,701)
(3,528,451)
Balance at December 31, 2021
$5,103
$13,819,663
$(10,976,250)
$2,848,516
Net Income
270,676
270,676
Balance at March 31, 2022
$5,103
$13,819,663
$(10,705,574)
$3,119,192
3
PHARMCHEM, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (AMENDED)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
Operating Activities
2022
2021
Net income
$
270,676
$
418,794
Adjustments to reconcile net income
to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
42
42
Provision for doubtful accounts
-
-
Net realized (gain) on investments
in marketable securities
-
-
Deferred tax asset
71,865
-
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(17,769)
(162,281)
Bad debt recoveries
(164)
-
Inventories
(171,113)
(46,777)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(34,311)
13,977
Accounts payable
36,808
103,774
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(123,946)
(317,413)
Deferred revenue
11,340
7,260
Total Adjustments
(227,248)
(401,418)
Net cash provided by operating activities
43,428
17,376
Investing Activities
NetSuite Capitalization
-
(23,990)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
-
(23,990)
Financing Activities
Dividends paid
-
-
Net cash used in financing activities
-
-
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and equivalents
43,428
(6,614)
Cash and equivalents at beginning of year
2,217,270
7,854,649
Cash and equivalents at end of quarter
$
2,260,698
$
7,848,035
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
Cash paid during the year for federal and state income
taxes
$
-
$
-
4
Alternative Reporting Standard:
Pink® Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Federal securities laws, such as Rules 10b-5 and 15c2-11 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") as well as Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"), and state Blue Sky laws, require issuers to provide current information to the public markets. With a view to facilitating compliance with these laws, OTC Markets Group has created these Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines ("Guidelines").1 These Guidelines set forth the disclosure obligations that make up the "Alternative Reporting Standard" for Pink companies. These Guidelines have been designed to encompass the "Catch All" information required in Rule 15c2-11,2 however they have not been reviewed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or any state securities regulator. We use information provided by companies under these Guidelines to designate the appropriate tier in the Pink Market: Current Information or Limited Information.3
These Guidelines may be amended from time to time, in the sole and absolute discretion of OTC Markets Group, with or without notice. The information provided by companies under these Guidelines is subject to our Privacy Policy.
Pink Current Information Tier
Companies that make the information described below publicly available on a timely basis (90 days after fiscal year end for Annual Reports; 45 days after each fiscal quarter end for Quarterly Reports) may qualify for the Current Information Tier.
Qualification Process:
Subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service by submitting anOTCIQ Order Form(available onwww.otciq.com).
Upload the following documents through OTCIQ:
Quarterly Reports for Current Fiscal Year- must include Disclosure Statement and Financial Reports listed below
Annual Report for Most Recently Completed Fiscal Year- must include Disclosure Statement and Financial Reports listed below
Annual Report for Prior Completed Fiscal Year - must include Financial Reports listed below
o Disclosure Statements: Disclosure information pursuant to these Guidelines for the applicable period. (see the fillable form staring on Page 4).
o Financial Statements: Financial reports must be prepared according to U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) but are not required to be audited. Required financial statements include:
o Balance Sheet
o Statement of Income
o Statement of Cash Flows
This is not legal advice, and OTC Markets Group makes no assurance that compliance with our disclosure requirements will satisfy any legal requirements. 2 Publication of information pursuant to these Guidelines does not guarantee or ensure that the Company will be designated as having "current
information" or eligible for public quotations pursuant to Rule 15c2-11 or any other applicable regulation. 3 OTC Markets Group may require companies with securities designated as Caveat Emptor to make additional disclosures in order to qualify for the Pink Current Information tier.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)
Page 1 of 12
