PharmChem : AMENDED 1st Quarter - 3.31.2022 Financial Statements and OTCIQ Disclosure

Alternative Reporting Standard:

Pink® Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Federal securities laws, such as Rules 10b-5 and 15c2-11 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") as well as Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"), and state Blue Sky laws, require issuers to provide current information to the public markets. With a view to facilitating compliance with these laws, OTC Markets Group has created these Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines ("Guidelines").1 These Guidelines set forth the disclosure obligations that make up the "Alternative Reporting Standard" for Pink companies. These Guidelines have been designed to encompass the "Catch All" information required in Rule 15c2-11,2 however they have not been reviewed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or any state securities regulator. We use information provided by companies under these Guidelines to designate the appropriate tier in the Pink Market: Current Information or Limited Information.3

These Guidelines may be amended from time to time, in the sole and absolute discretion of OTC Markets Group, with or without notice. The information provided by companies under these Guidelines is subject to our Privacy Policy.

Pink Current Information Tier

Companies that make the information described below publicly available on a timely basis (90 days after fiscal year end for Annual Reports; 45 days after each fiscal quarter end for Quarterly Reports) may qualify for the Current Information Tier.

Qualification Process:

Subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service by submitting an OTCIQ Order Form (available on www.otciq.com ). Upload the following documents through OTCIQ: Quarterly Reports for Current Fiscal Year- must include Disclosure Statement and Financial Reports listed below

Annual Report for Most Recently Completed Fiscal Year- must include Disclosure Statement and Financial Reports listed below

Annual Report for Prior Completed Fiscal Year - must include Financial Reports listed below

o Disclosure Statements: Disclosure information pursuant to these Guidelines for the applicable period. (see the fillable form staring on Page 4).

o Financial Statements: Financial reports must be prepared according to U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) but are not required to be audited. Required financial statements include:

o Balance Sheet

o Statement of Income

o Statement of Cash Flows