PharmChem : AMENDED 1st Quarter - 3.31.2022 Financial Statements and OTCIQ Disclosure

08/04/2022
PHARMCHEM, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS (AMENDED)

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets

(unaudited)

(audited)

Current assets:

$

2,260,698

$

2,217,270

Cash and cash equivalents

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for

694,816

676,883

doubtful accounts of $15,000 in 2021 and 2020

241,200

241,200

Income tax receivable

Inventories

239,122

68,009

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

54,435

20,124

Total current assets

3,490,271

3,223,486

Office equipment and leasehold improvements, net

585

627

Deferred tax asset, net

94,996

166,861

Total assets

$

3,585,852

$

3,390,974

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities: Accounts payable

Accrued expenses and other liabilities Deferred revenue

Total liabilities

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, 5,103,273 issued and outstanding

Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit

Total stockholders' equity

$ 228,193 139,355 99,112

466,660

5,103

13,819,663

(10,705,574)

3,119,192

$ 188,941 265,745 87,772

542,458

5,103

13,819,663

(10,976,250)

2,848,516

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,585,852

$ 3,390,974

1

PHARMCHEM, INC.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME (AMENDED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

Sales, net

$

1,540,328

$

1,641,470

Cost of sales

562,142

600,230

Gross profit

978,186

1,041,240

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

278,475

104,766

General and administrative

357,675

399,402

Total operating expenses

636,150

504,168

Income from operations

342,036

537,072

Other income (expense):

Dividend and interest income

178

702

Other income (expense)

327

-

Total other income

505

702

Income before provision for income taxes

342,541

537,774

Federal - current

-

118,980

Federal - deferred*

71,865

-

Total provision for income taxes

71,865

118,980

Net income

$

270,676

$

418,794

Earnings per Share

$0.053

$0.072

Diluted Earnings per Share

$0.051

$0.060

Common shares outstanding

5,103,273

5,852,593

Diluted common shares outstanding

5,343,273

6,992,593

*

The financial statements marked "AMENDED" differ from the unaudited financial statements previously presented as a journal entry of $71,865 was made to the March balances, after reconsideration of the correct treatment of the Deferred Tax Asset shown on the balance sheet. The deferred tax asset was reduced and the Provision for income taxes - Federal - deferred was increased by this amount.

2

PHARMCHEM, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLERS' EQUITY (AMENDED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

(unaudited)

Additional

Common

Paid in

Accumulated

Stock

Capital

Deficit

Total

Balance at December 31, 2020

$5,853

$19,629,983

$(12,126,019)

$7,509,817

Net Income

1,852,080

1,852,080

Dividends Paid

(702,311)

(702,311)

Repurchase of Options

(2,282,619)

(2,282,619)

Repurchase of Common Stock

(750)

(3,527,701)

(3,528,451)

Balance at December 31, 2021

$5,103

$13,819,663

$(10,976,250)

$2,848,516

Net Income

270,676

270,676

Balance at March 31, 2022

$5,103

$13,819,663

$(10,705,574)

$3,119,192

3

PHARMCHEM, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (AMENDED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited)

March 31,

March 31,

Operating Activities

2022

2021

Net income

$

270,676

$

418,794

Adjustments to reconcile net income

to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

42

42

Provision for doubtful accounts

-

-

Net realized (gain) on investments

in marketable securities

-

-

Deferred tax asset

71,865

-

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(17,769)

(162,281)

Bad debt recoveries

(164)

-

Inventories

(171,113)

(46,777)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(34,311)

13,977

Accounts payable

36,808

103,774

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(123,946)

(317,413)

Deferred revenue

11,340

7,260

Total Adjustments

(227,248)

(401,418)

Net cash provided by operating activities

43,428

17,376

Investing Activities

NetSuite Capitalization

-

(23,990)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

-

(23,990)

Financing Activities

Dividends paid

-

-

Net cash used in financing activities

-

-

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and equivalents

43,428

(6,614)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of year

2,217,270

7,854,649

Cash and equivalents at end of quarter

$

2,260,698

$

7,848,035

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information

Cash paid during the year for federal and state income

taxes

$

-

$

-

4

Alternative Reporting Standard:

Pink® Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Federal securities laws, such as Rules 10b-5 and 15c2-11 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") as well as Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"), and state Blue Sky laws, require issuers to provide current information to the public markets. With a view to facilitating compliance with these laws, OTC Markets Group has created these Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines ("Guidelines").1 These Guidelines set forth the disclosure obligations that make up the "Alternative Reporting Standard" for Pink companies. These Guidelines have been designed to encompass the "Catch All" information required in Rule 15c2-11,2 however they have not been reviewed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or any state securities regulator. We use information provided by companies under these Guidelines to designate the appropriate tier in the Pink Market: Current Information or Limited Information.3

These Guidelines may be amended from time to time, in the sole and absolute discretion of OTC Markets Group, with or without notice. The information provided by companies under these Guidelines is subject to our Privacy Policy.

Pink Current Information Tier

Companies that make the information described below publicly available on a timely basis (90 days after fiscal year end for Annual Reports; 45 days after each fiscal quarter end for Quarterly Reports) may qualify for the Current Information Tier.

Qualification Process:

  1. Subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service by submitting an OTCIQ Order Form (available on www.otciq.com).
  2. Upload the following documents through OTCIQ:
    • Quarterly Reports for Current Fiscal Year- must include Disclosure Statement and Financial Reports listed below
    • Annual Report for Most Recently Completed Fiscal Year- must include Disclosure Statement and Financial Reports listed below
    • Annual Report for Prior Completed Fiscal Year - must include Financial Reports listed below
      o Disclosure Statements: Disclosure information pursuant to these Guidelines for the applicable period. (see the fillable form staring on Page 4).
      o Financial Statements: Financial reports must be prepared according to U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) but are not required to be audited. Required financial statements include:
      o Balance Sheet
      o Statement of Income
      o Statement of Cash Flows
  • This is not legal advice, and OTC Markets Group makes no assurance that compliance with our disclosure requirements will satisfy any legal requirements.
    2 Publication of information pursuant to these Guidelines does not guarantee or ensure that the Company will be designated as having "current
    information" or eligible for public quotations pursuant to Rule 15c2-11 or any other applicable regulation.
    3 OTC Markets Group may require companies with securities designated as Caveat Emptor to make additional disclosures in order to qualify for the Pink Current Information tier.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 1 of 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PharmChem Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 21:37:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
