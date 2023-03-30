Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pharming Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHAR   US71716E1055

PHARMING GROUP N.V.

(PHAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  15:39:12 30/03/2023 BST
13.26 USD   -2.50%
03:38pPharming to present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks - Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days
PR
03/28Oppenheimer Adjusts Pharming Group Price Target to $40 From $36, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/27Global markets live: First Citizens, Adidas, Apple, Standard Chartered JetBlue...
MS
Summary 
Summary

Pharming to present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks - Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days

03/30/2023 | 03:38pm BST
LEIDEN, The Netherlands, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming's Chief Executive Officer, Sijmen de Vries, and Chief Commercial Officer, Stephen Toor, will attend the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days, April 3 - 4, 2023 in New York.

Pharming Group N.V. Logo

 

Pharming's CEO and CCO will take part in a fireside chat on April 3 at 15:20 ET /21:20 CEST.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat can be found in the "Upcoming Events" and "News" sections of Pharming's website.

Pharming's CEO and CCO will be available for one-to-one investor meetings during the conference.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-to-one with Pharming's management team, please contact your Guggenheim representative, or send an email to Pharming's Investor Relations team to investor@pharming.com.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.pharming.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778344/Pharming_Group_NV_Logo.jpg

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharming-to-present-at-the-guggenheim-healthcare-talks--genomic-medicines-and-rare-disease-days-301786069.html

SOURCE Pharming


© PRNewswire 2023
