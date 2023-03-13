Advanced search
    PHARM   NL0010391025

PHARMING GROUP N.V.

(PHARM)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:57:35 2023-03-13 am EDT
1.047 EUR   -6.85%
04:20aPharming Expects to Have Access to $26 Million It Has on Deposit at SVB US
DJ
03/03Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
PU
02/28Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
PU
Pharming Expects to Have Access to $26 Million It Has on Deposit at SVB US

03/13/2023 | 04:20am EDT
By Elena Vardon


Pharming Group NV on Monday said it expects to have access to the $26 million in cash it has on deposit at Silicon Valley Bank in light of the U.S. government announcement that approved a resolution fully protecting the bank's depositors.

The Dutch pharmaceutical company said it expects to not bear any losses on these deposits.

"Pharming continues to actively monitor the situation, including with respect to its US$19 million in deposits at Silicon Valley UK", said the group.


Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 0419ET

