Pharming Expects to Have Access to $26 Million It Has on Deposit at SVB US

By Elena Vardon

Pharming Group NV on Monday said it expects to have access to the $26 million in cash it has on deposit at Silicon Valley Bank in light of the U.S. government announcement that approved a resolution fully protecting the bank's depositors.

The Dutch pharmaceutical company said it expects to not bear any losses on these deposits.

"Pharming continues to actively monitor the situation, including with respect to its US$19 million in deposits at Silicon Valley UK", said the group.

03-13-23 0419ET