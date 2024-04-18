NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.





Pharming Group N.V. launches new convertible bond offering and simultaneously invites holders of its outstanding €125 million 3.00% convertible bonds due 2025 to offer their convertible bonds for purchase for cash

Leiden, the Netherlands, 18th April, 2024: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) launches today the issue of approximately €100 million senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2029 (the “New Bonds”) convertible into new and/or existing ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) and concurrently invites current holders of its outstanding €125 million 3.00% convertible bonds due 2025 to submit offers to sell for cash.

The New Bonds are expected to be issued on 25 th April 2024 (the “Issue Date” ) and to carry a coupon of 4.50% per annum payable semi-annually

April 2024 (the ) and to carry a coupon of 4.50% per annum payable semi-annually The New Bonds will have a maturity date of 25 th April 2029 (the “Maturity Date ”)

April 2029 (the ”) The initial conversion price at which the New Bonds may be converted into Pharming’s Shares is expected to be set at a premium of between 32.50% and 42.50% above the volume weighted average price (the “VWAP” ) of a Share on Euronext Amsterdam between opening of trading on the launch date and the pricing of the offering

) of a Share on Euronext Amsterdam between opening of trading on the launch date and the pricing of the offering Pharming will use the net proceeds of the issue for the concurrent repurchase of the outstanding €125 million 3.00% senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2025 issued on 21 January 2020 (the “2025 Bonds”; ISIN: XS2105716554) to strengthen its financial position while enhancing flexibility for the continued execution of its business strategy over the next several years

New Bonds Offering

The New Bonds will have a principal amount of €100,000 each. The New Bonds will be issued at par and are expected to carry a coupon of 4.50% per annum payable semi-annually in arrear in equal instalments on 25th April and 25th October of each year, commencing on 25th October 2024. Unless previously converted, redeemed or purchased and cancelled, the New Bonds will be redeemed at par on the Maturity Date, which is expected to be on 25th April 2029.

The New Bonds will be offered via an accelerated bookbuilding process solely to institutional investors in certain jurisdictions by way of a private placement outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The initial conversion price is expected to be set at a premium of between 32.50% and 42.50% above the VWAP of a Share on Euronext Amsterdam between opening of trading on the launch date and the pricing of the offering. The initial conversion price of the New Bonds will be subject to customary adjustment provisions as will be set out in the terms and conditions.

The Company undertakes to convene a general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held by 25th October 2024 (the “Long-Stop Date”) at the latest to enable the grant, on a non pre-emptive basis, of such number of rights to subscribe for Shares as may be required to satisfy the exercise of conversion rights in full at the initial conversion price (the “Shareholder Resolution”). If the Shareholder Resolution is passed, the Company will give a notice (the “Physical Settlement Notice”) to Bondholders specifying a date (the “Physical Settlement Date”) on which the Cash Alternative Election (as defined below) ceases to apply. Any adjustment to the conversion price resulting in an increase in the number of conversion shares may require the Company to obtain further authorisation from its shareholders to issue Shares, grant rights to subscribe for Shares and exclude pre-emptive rights.

The Company may either (i) at any time after a general meeting has been held (at which the Shareholder Resolution has been presented but the Shareholder Resolution has not been passed), or (ii) if the Shareholder Resolution has not been passed on or before the Long-Stop Date, by giving a notice (a “Shareholder Event Notice”) to be published no later than the 10th dealing day (inclusive) after the Long-Stop Date, elect to redeem all but not some only of the New Bonds at the greater of (i) 102% of the principal amount of the New Bonds plus accrued but unpaid interest to the date fixed for redemption and (ii) 102% of the Fair Bond Value (as defined in the terms and conditions of the New Bonds) plus accrued but unpaid interest to the date fixed for redemption.

Upon exercise of their conversion rights, and subject, until such time as the Company has given a Physical Settlement Notice, to the Cash Alternative Election (as defined below), Bondholders will receive Shares, as determined by the then prevailing conversion price. Prior to the Physical Settlement Date, Pharming will have the option to settle any conversion rights in cash (the "Cash Alternative Election") and/or Shares.

The Company will have the option to redeem all, but not some only, of the outstanding New Bonds in cash at par plus accrued but unpaid interest at any time, a) if, on or after 16th May 2027, the parity value on each of at least 20 dealing days in a period of 30 consecutive dealing days shall have exceeded 130% of the principal amount or b) if, at any time, 85% or more of the aggregate principal amount of the New Bonds originally issued shall have been previously converted and/or repurchased and cancelled.

The final terms of the New Bonds are expected to be announced later today. Settlement of the offering of the New Bonds is expected to take place on or around 25th April 2024.

Application will be made for the New Bonds to be admitted to trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by no later than 30 days following the Issue Date.

In the context of the offering, the Company and its subsidiaries have agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days following the Issue Date, subject to certain customary exceptions.

The Company will use the proceeds from the offering for the concurrent repurchase of the 2025 Bonds to strengthen its financial position while enhancing flexibility for the continued execution of its business strategy over the next several years.

HSBC and Jefferies are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the offering. Van Lanschot Kempen is acting as advisor to the Company.

Invitation to sell 2025 Bonds

Concurrently with the New Bonds offering, the Company invites Eligible Bondholders (as defined below) of the 2025 Bonds, whose outstanding principal amount is €125 million as of today, to tender for purchase for cash any and all of their outstanding 2025 Bonds (the “Invitation”).

The repurchase price per 2025 Bond is 100% of the principal amount per 2025 Bond (equal to €100,000 per principal amount of €100,000 per 2025 Bond). The Company will also pay accrued but unpaid interest on the purchased 2025 Bonds from, and including, 21st January 2024 (being the last interest payment date for the 2025 Bonds prior to the Invitation) to, but excluding, the Invitation Settlement Date (as defined below).

The Company shall be under no obligation to accept any 2025 Bonds offered by Eligible Bondholders. Eligible Bondholders of the 2025 Bonds who offer to sell their 2025 Bonds under the Invitation may, at Pharming’s discretion, have the benefit of a priority allocation on the 2025 Bonds.

The Invitation is expected to close at 5.30pm CET on 19th April 2024 (the “Expiration Deadline”), unless amended, extended, re-opened or terminated. The results of the Invitation will be announced by the Company as soon as possible after the Expiration Deadline in a subsequent press release.

Settlement of the Invitation is expected to take place on 26th April 2024 (the "Invitation Settlement Date"). Any 2025 Bonds repurchased by the Company in connection with the Invitation will be cancelled in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2025 Bonds.

Amongst other things, any holder of the 2025 Bonds participating in the Invitation shall be required to represent that it is not located or resident in the United States and is not otherwise a U.S. Person (within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act) and is not participating in the Invitation from the United States or it is acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal located outside the United States that is not giving an order to participate in such Invitation from the United States in accordance with the “Important Notice in Relation to the Repurchase” below (such holders being “Eligible Bondholders”).

HSBC and Jefferies are acting as Joint Dealer Managers for the Invitation. Van Lanschot Kempen is acting as advisor to the Company.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”, “ambition”, ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘goals’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, “milestones”, ‘‘objectives’’, ‘‘outlook’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘probably’’, ‘‘project’’, ‘‘risks’’, “schedule”, ‘‘seek’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘target’’, ‘‘will’’ and similar terms and phrases. Examples of forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory, commercial, competitive and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2023 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release. Pharming does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: investor@pharming.com



FTI Consulting, London, UK

Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne

T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: pharming@lifespring.nl

