Leiden, the Netherlands, June 3, 2024: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming’s management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of June:



Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York, USA, June 5-6, 2024

Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:30EDT/16:30CEST. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the “Upcoming Events” and “News” sections of Pharming’s website.



Oppenheimer Novel Targets in Immunology Summit, New York, USA, June 24, 2024

Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the panel “Taking the Inflammation out of I&I - Novel Approaches for Inflammatory Disorders” on Monday, June 24 at 13:30EDT/19:30CEST.



Oppenheimer 2024 Montauk Life Sciences Summit, Montauk, NY, USA, June 26-28, 2024





For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Pharming’s Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your Jefferies or Oppenheimer representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, United Kingdom

Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne

T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: pharming@lifespring.nl