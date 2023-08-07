Pharming Group N.V. 2Q/1H 2023 Results Call August 3, 2023 Rewatch the webcast Download presentation slides View press release CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS Sijmen de Vries, MD - Chief Executive Officer Christian Glennie - Stifel Anurag Relan, MD - Chief Medical Officer Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright Stephen Toor - Chief Commercial Officer Sushila Hernandez - Van Lanschot Kempen Jeroen Wakkerman - Chief Financial Officer Natalia Webster - RBC Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer Fanyi Zhong - Oppenheimer Sijmen de Vries, MD - Chief Executive Officer: Good morning or good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our second quarter and first half 2023 financial results call. Next slide please. I'm here with my three colleagues, Dr. Anurag Relan, our Chief Medical Officer, Stephen Toor, our Chief Commercial Officer, and Jeroen Wakkerman, our Chief Financial Officer, to take you through the highlights of these results and to answer all your questions that you might have afterwards. But before I do that, I would like to point you to the next slide that says something about forward- looking statements, because we will be making some forward-looking statements today that are based upon current plans, beliefs, market circumstances, et cetera that may change towards the future. And then without further ado, I'd like to move on to two slides ahead and share with you some of the excitement over the last six months. We had a very busy six months, and indeed, made a lot of progress. But first and foremost, we were very, very pleased to see that RUCONEST® did it again. 20% growth over the second quarter results versus the first quarter is a very spectacular recovery from what was a one-off weakness in the first quarter. And it means that we're very confident that we can continue to be on track for the low single digit growth for the entire year. And we say that based upon, the leading indicators that all point in the right direction. Of course, Stephen will talk a little bit more about that later in his part of the presentation. The significant cash flows that RUCONEST® has been generating over the years not only helped us back in 2019 to in-license Joenja® from Novartis, but also helped us to finance the development of Joenja® and prepare for the successful U.S. launch. And that's exactly what happened: the FDA approved the product a couple of days before the PDUFA date, and we were very quickly off to a strong start in the market. And you've seen and I dare to say that in an ultra-rare business, having 43 patients already on paid therapy in the first quarter that you report results, out of 60 that are already in the pipeline as of June 30 is no mean feat, and is a testament to the preparation of our U.S. colleagues. And it beats analyst expectations insofar as I've seen analyst reports predicting first quarter sales for Joenja®. We've also made a lot of progress in the regulatory reviews: we've submitted the file to a number of other territories - Canada, Australia and Israel. And we made strides forward with a pediatric clinical program, and that's important because although the current license for Joenja® already incorporates those 12 years and upwards, there is a big unmet medical need to be fulfilled in those Pharming Group N.V. Page 1/17

children younger than 12 years. And we're working very hard to get that pediatric program done so that we can submit the file for the extension to the younger children. And then the third pillar on this slide is as important, if not more, for the future significant inflection point that we believe that we can achieve with leniolisib. That is the second indication. And we, as you may have read already, have already been submitting our plans and have initiated discussions with the FDA on our proposed development program for the second indication, and Anurag will come back to that a little bit later. And last but not least, we continue to look intensively for additional in-licensing opportunities for rare disease assets that can further leverage our commercialization structure that we have in place. Next slide, please. Here you see a visual of our pipeline. We're still under review in the European Union and the U.K. The pediatric trial has started. In Japan we're on the brink of starting that trial that we agreed with the Japanese authorities to do. Anurag will comment a little bit later on Japan. And you see here that we made progress, as I just alluded to, by submitting the files to the Canadian, Australian, and Israeli authorities, to increase the geographical footprint for leniolisib or Joenja®. And then of course, we also made great strides forward - next slide please - with the strengthening of our leadership. We're very pleased to have found Dr. Richard Peters as the new Chairman elect to succeed Paul Sekhri, who came to his maximum term as allowed under Dutch law as chairman of our company. As you can see from the outline on Dr. Peters, he's got an impressive track record, a lot of experience in the healthcare industry, but also in academia, but especially in the rare diseases business with very successful companies such as Genzyme, or Sanofi Genzyme as it is called nowadays. He has been CEO of two NASDAQ-listed biotech companies. As you can see, he held positions in successful companies such as Amgen and Sanofi. And of course, he is a medical doctor by education and has also served as an editor for a very prestigious journal. So, we're very pleased that Richard was happy to join us as our Chairman elect. And of course, we will organize an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in the not-too-distant future, to actually get him elected. And then we're very pleased as well to announce, especially in the context of our growth strategy and our ambition to in-license or acquire additional late-stage assets for rare diseases, that Alexandre Breidenbach has agreed to join us as our Chief Business Officer, who will be tasked with the development and execution of our growth strategy and our future plans. And he's a very experienced individual as well, has had several senior positions. Most recently, Chief Business Officer and Chief Development Officer at ACM Biosciences, a Swiss, Basel-based company, and also had a very distinguished and long career in Roche in Basel in the Business Development group. So, we're very pleased to have strengthened our team with these two extremely experienced and talented individuals. Next slide, please. Let's just look at - and then the next one, please - what it actually means and what it brings, what we need, and what is our bread and butter. That's our very strong rare disease, commercial infrastructure. We have what it takes to actually be successful at this, we've already proven that, and we're about to prove that again with Joenja® going forward. So, we have these dedicated sales forces in the U.S., in the European Union, and also, we have people in the Middle East and North Pharming Group N.V. Page 2/17

Africa calling on these immunologists and academic hospitals, we have our medical affairs team. So that's, of course, very important, especially in rare diseases, that you have a very strong medical affairs team that include medical directors, medical science liaisons, molecular geneticist and publication specialists. Very big medical teams that are absolutely essential for your success in commercialization of rare diseases. And then as market access becomes more and more important, we have built up our market access teams over the last few years on both sides of the ocean. They include national account directors in the U.S., Health Economic Research Specialists and Directors, on both sides of the ocean, to work with the authorities to get the product to reimbursement. And you've seen how quickly we got the product reimbursed in the U.S. So, I think we have an excellent team in place there. And then there's Patient Support Teams that help services in the U.S., reimbursement managers, patient care managers, we have a third-party nursing force to take care of our patients and clinical educators. And then last but not least, we're extremely active with everybody, including our salesforce teams to be at conferences, and there's a lot of disease education ongoing, also directly to patients that we actually facilitate, we support the patient organizations. So, basically, it's an extremely, well-oiled team. And that has shown that for instance, with the launch of leniolisib, they know what they have to do, given the fact that we got it immediately reimbursed and found and identified those patients in a new disease. A disease not even discovered 10 years ago. And as you can see on the next slide, we're really ready to leverage all of this for Joenja®. As and when Joenja® gets approved, of course, and as you heard earlier, we've also now decided to expand to Australia, Japan and Canada that are not yet on this map because it's just the established business. Okay then, one more slide from my end here about the durable commercial asset that RUCONEST® represents. It's quite rare, I would say, that a product that's already nine years in the U.S. market is still growing and is still getting more and more meaningful. Why is it getting more meaningful and why is it growing? Because it has a very special place. It's the only recombinant protein-replacement therapy that is available in the hereditary angioedema market. And that's very important, because although there is a big trend that has been going towards prophylactic treatments for hereditary angioedema. Those prophylactic treatments have become better and there's also the fact that almost half of these patients suffer from so-called breakthrough attacks under the prophylactic therapy. That's where it becomes important to have your breakthrough medication at hand at all times. RUCONEST® is now beginning to make inroads and being used for breakthrough medication. And that is a very important aspect, because it means that more and more patients are discovering that it is the right drug to have for your breakthrough medication and that more and more physicians are actually discovering that RUCONEST® is the right choice for that patient's breakthrough medication. And yes, RUCONEST® is an IV drug that is self-administered, but we also know that the absolute vast majority, almost all patients, are very, very confident and very well-trained to actually do the self-injections. They are perfectly happy with that because they can rely on the product and you can see it on the slide here that it has an incredibly good track record with regards to efficacy, and Pharming Group N.V. Page 3/17

that they can basically count on it to stop that breakthrough attack as it becomes clear that they're getting a breakthrough attack. That's why we know that RUCONEST® has this very special place in the market, and will continue to have this very special place in the market going forward. Then, I would like to switch over to APDS, and I'll switch over to Anurag to present the Joenja® story. Anurag, over to you. Anurag Relan, MD - Chief Medical Officer: Thanks, Sijmen. And on the next slide, we can see a little bit of information about APDS, which is a rare, serious, and progressive primary immunodeficiency. And as you heard from Sijmen, it was first described about 10 years ago. We think that APDS affects about 1.5 patients per million, based on literature estimates and our own patient-finding efforts, and I'll talk a little bit about those patient-finding efforts in a moment. But with those efforts, we've identified now more than 640 patients in key global markets already. We think that that represents a portion of the total of 1,500 patients or so that are out there with APDS. And the signs and symptoms of APDS vary widely. As with many rare diseases, there's also a significant delay to diagnosis because of these varying symptoms and the rarity of the disease. These delays result in significant morbidity and mortality for these patients and it's something that we're really trying to address with our own patient-finding efforts and making Joenja® available. The treatments for APDS up until now have been focused on symptom management. So, really, when we think about the problems that these patients face -- so, with infections, giving them antibiotics or giving them immunoglobulin replacement therapy, is really not addressing the root cause. A genetic test, however, is a very simple way to make the diagnosis of APDS, and we'll talk a little bit about some of the things that we're doing on this front too, in a moment. On the next slide, we can see that Joenja® was approved by the FDA earlier this year. Joenja® modulates this hyperactive pathway and as a result, allows the immune system now to develop properly. This development of the immune system, when it occurs improperly in these APDS patients, leads to all the problems that we see in these patients, with autoimmune phenomena as well as all of the infection-related problems that these patients face. With Joenja®, we can try to balance this pathway and to support this immune function in a proper manner. Next slide. And here's a highlight of some of the data on Joenja®. You can see in the top left, the indication statement that Joenja® is approved in the U.S. to treat patients who are 12 years and older with APDS. And this was on the basis of a randomized placebo-controlled study which showed that Joenja® met both co-primary endpoints, as well as meeting several secondary endpoints and exploratory parameters as well. From a safety standpoint, there were no drug-related serious adverse events or withdrawals due to Joenja® in the study. But more importantly, what we saw was that when patients took Joenja® on a long-term basis, in the open-label study, we saw many other downstream clinical benefits, including reductions and discontinuation in the use of IVIG or immunoglobulin replacement therapy, as well as reduction in infection rates. Pharming Group N.V. Page 4/17