Pharming Group N.V.
Second quarter and first half
2023 financial results
August 3, 2023
NASDAQ: PHAR | EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM
SPEAKERS
Sijmen de Vries, MD Anurag Relan, MD
Stephen Toor
Jeroen Wakkerman
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Medical Officer
Chief Commercial Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Forward-looking statements
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''could'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''goals'', ''intend'', ''may'', "milestones", ''objectives'', ''outlook'', ''plan'', ''probably'', ''project'', ''risks'', "schedule", ''seek'', ''should'', ''target'', ''will'' and similar terms and phrases. Examples of forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2022 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this presentation. Pharming does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information.
CEO
Sijmen de Vries, MD
Chief Executive Officer
Introduction
Building a sustainable rare disease business 1H23 updates
Market RUCONEST®
in all key international markets - U.S. focus
Positive cash flow from RUCONEST® helps fund Joenja® (leniolisib) and pipeline development and management
RUCONEST® returned to revenue growth in 2Q23
Continue to be on track for low single digit revenue growth
Global approvals and commercialization of Joenja® (leniolisib)
Successful commercialization of Joenja® (leniolisib) for APDS and additional rare disease indications
MAR: FDA approval for Joenja®
APR: Strong 2Q start U.S. launch
Regulatory reviews ongoing in EUR, CAN, AUS, ISR
Pediatric clinical program ongoing
Ongoing pipeline development
and management of rare
disease assets
Advance internal projects and
potential acquisitions of new, mid to late-stage assets through in-licensing and M&A
Advanced 2nd indication for leniolisib (2H23 disclosure)
Investments and continued focus on in-licensing or acquisitions of mid to late-stage opportunities in rare diseases.
