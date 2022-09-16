Advanced search
    PHARM   NL0010391025

PHARMING GROUP N.V.

(PHARM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
1.244 EUR   +0.89%
03:10pPHARMING N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Pharming Group N.V., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04PHARMING N : Group reports financial results for the first half of 2022
PU
Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden

09/16/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction15 sep 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionPharming Group N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce28048592
  • Place of residenceLeiden

Date last update: 16 September 2022

Share information
Pharming Group NV published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 19:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 205 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2022 15,2 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net cash 2022 79,3 M 79,2 M 79,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 812 M 813 M 811 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,23 €
Average target price 1,78 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sijmen de Vries Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Jeroen Henk Wakkerman Chief Financial Officer
Paul Jai Sekhri Chairman
Anurag Relan Chief Medical Officer
Robert Friesen Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMING GROUP N.V.59.10%804
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.50%434 025
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.09%294 051
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.53%280 864
PFIZER, INC.-22.20%257 831
ABBVIE INC.5.25%251 971