Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden

BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 15 sep 2022
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Pharming Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 28048592
Place of residence Leiden
Date last update: 16 September 2022
Sales 2022
205 M
204 M
204 M
Net income 2022
15,2 M
15,2 M
15,2 M
Net cash 2022
79,3 M
79,2 M
79,2 M
P/E ratio 2022
34,3x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
812 M
813 M
811 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,58x
EV / Sales 2023
2,73x
Nbr of Employees
277
Free-Float
98,2%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1,23 €
Average target price
1,78 €
Spread / Average Target
44,4%
