Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
Back
BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 20 sep 2022
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Pharming Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 28048592
Place of residence Leiden
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares17.212.403,00
Number of voting rights17.475.004,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.449.498,00
Number of voting rights1.449.498,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Contract for difference
Number of shares3.503,00
Number of voting rights13.678,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding2,86 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,64 %
Indirectly potential0,22 %
Stemrecht
Total holding2,90 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,68 %
Indirectly potential0,22 %
Date last update: 21 September 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
Pharming Group NV published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 19:09:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHARMING GROUP N.V.
Analyst Recommendations on PHARMING GROUP N.V.
Sales 2022
205 M
204 M
204 M
Net income 2022
15,2 M
15,2 M
15,2 M
Net cash 2022
79,3 M
79,2 M
79,2 M
P/E ratio 2022
32,6x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
765 M
764 M
764 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,35x
EV / Sales 2023
2,53x
Nbr of Employees
277
Free-Float
98,2%
Chart PHARMING GROUP N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PHARMING GROUP N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1,17 €
Average target price
1,78 €
Spread / Average Target
51,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.