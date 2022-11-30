Advanced search
    PHARM   NL0010391025

PHARMING GROUP N.V.

(PHARM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-11-30 am EST
1.224 EUR   +1.58%
03:24pPharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
PU
11/23Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
PU
11/04Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
PU
Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden

11/30/2022 | 03:24pm EST
Back BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction29 nov 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionPharming Group N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce28048592
  • Place of residenceLeiden
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares390.499,00 Number of voting rights390.499,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares16.800.523,00 Number of voting rights17.063.124,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Contract for difference Number of shares377.343,00 Number of voting rights591.352,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding2,68 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,57 % Indirectly potential0,12 %
Stemrecht Total holding2,76 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,61 % Indirectly potential0,15 %

Date last update: 30 November 2022

Pharming Group NV published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 20:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
