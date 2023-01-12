Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden

Advanced search
    PHARM   NL0010391025

PHARMING GROUP N.V.

(PHARM)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:38:56 2023-01-12 am EST
1.180 EUR   +3.33%
03:20pPharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
PU
2022Pharming announces positive interim analysis data from open-label extension study of leniolisib in presentation at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition
AQ
2022Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
PU
BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden

01/12/2023 | 03:20pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction11 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionPharming Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce28048592
Place of residenceLeiden
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares248.817,00 Number of voting rights425.860,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.338.887,00 Number of voting rights1.338.887,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares19.271.063,00 Number of voting rights19.570.065,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,18 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,94 % Indirectly potential0,24 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,25 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,98 % Indirectly potential0,27 %

Date last update: 12 January 2023

Disclaimer

Pharming Group NV published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 20:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 205 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2022 31,4 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
Net cash 2022 91,2 M 98,7 M 98,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 770 M 833 M 833 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Sijmen de Vries Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Jeroen Henk Wakkerman Chief Financial Officer
Paul Jai Sekhri Chairman
Anurag Relan Chief Medical Officer
Robert Friesen Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMING GROUP N.V.5.35%801
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.00%457 221
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-3.58%342 454
NOVO NORDISK A/S-3.02%296 955
MERCK & CO., INC.0.11%281 606
ABBVIE INC.-2.75%277 858