    PHARM   NL0010391025

PHARMING GROUP N.V.

(PHARM)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:06 2023-02-15 am EST
1.204 EUR   +0.17%
03:28pPharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
PU
01/18Pharming N : Bank of America Corporation - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
PU
01/17Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
PU
Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden

02/15/2023 | 03:28pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction14 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionPharming Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce28048592
Place of residenceLeiden
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares3.023.910,00 Number of voting rights3.023.910,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares19.302.410,00 Number of voting rights19.601.412,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,40 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,94 % Indirectly potential0,46 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,45 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,99 % Indirectly potential0,46 %

Date last update: 15 February 2023

Pharming Group NV published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 20:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
