Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 14 feb 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Pharming Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 28048592
Place of residence Leiden
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares3.023.910,00
Number of voting rights3.023.910,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares19.302.410,00
Number of voting rights19.601.412,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,40 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,94 %
Indirectly potential0,46 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,45 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,99 %
Indirectly potential0,46 %
Date last update: 15 February 2023
Disclaimer
Pharming Group NV published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 20:27:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
