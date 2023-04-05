|
Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction04 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionPharming Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce28048592
Place of residenceLeiden
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareContract for difference
|
Number of shares78.086,00
|
Number of voting rights78.086,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares4.135.574,00
|
Number of voting rights4.135.574,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares15.855.555,00
|
Number of voting rights16.133.980,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,06 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,42 %
|
Indirectly potential0,64 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding3,10 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,46 %
|
Indirectly potential0,64 %
Date last update: 05 April 2023
Disclaimer
Pharming Group NV published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 19:10:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
