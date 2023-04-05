Advanced search
    PHARM   NL0010391025

PHARMING GROUP N.V.

(PHARM)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:28 2023-04-05 am EDT
1.067 EUR   -5.74%
Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
Oppenheimer Adjusts Pharming Group Price Target to $40 From $36, Maintains Outperform Rating
Global markets live: First Citizens, Adidas, Apple, Standard Chartered JetBlue...
Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden

04/05/2023 | 03:11pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction04 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionPharming Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce28048592
Place of residenceLeiden
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares78.086,00 Number of voting rights78.086,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares4.135.574,00 Number of voting rights4.135.574,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares15.855.555,00 Number of voting rights16.133.980,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,06 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,42 % Indirectly potential0,64 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,10 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,46 % Indirectly potential0,64 %

Date last update: 05 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pharming Group NV published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 19:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 194 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2022 33,7 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
Net cash 2022 92,1 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 696 M 760 M 763 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart PHARMING GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Pharming Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMING GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,13 €
Average target price 1,95 €
Spread / Average Target 72,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sijmen de Vries Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Jeroen Henk Wakkerman Chief Financial Officer
Paul Jai Sekhri Chairman
Anurag Relan Chief Medical Officer
Robert Friesen Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMING GROUP N.V.4.43%809
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.28%414 229
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.61%358 792
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-3.07%319 831
ABBVIE INC.-1.13%281 875
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.91%276 275
