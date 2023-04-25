Advanced search
    PHARM   NL0010391025

PHARMING GROUP N.V.

(PHARM)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:34 2023-04-25 am EDT
1.003 EUR   +1.21%
Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
PU
04/20Pharming Group N.V. - Notice of First Quarter 2023 Results
AQ
04/20Pharming to attend the Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference 2023
AQ
Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden

04/25/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction24 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionPharming Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce28048592
Place of residenceLeiden
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares14.691.492,00 Number of voting rights14.969.917,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares1.918,00 Number of voting rights1.918,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares3.861.515,00 Number of voting rights3.861.515,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,82 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,23 % Indirectly potential0,59 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,86 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,27 % Indirectly potential0,59 %

Date last update: 25 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pharming Group NV published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
