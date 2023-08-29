BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction28 aug 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionPharming Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce28048592
Place of residenceLeiden
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares138.453,00
|Number of voting rights138.453,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares266.426,00
|Number of voting rights266.426,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares3.180,00
|Number of voting rights3.180,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares135.799,00
|Number of voting rights135.799,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares5.508.561,00
|Number of voting rights5.508.561,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Fund Advisors)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares5.175.714,00
|Number of voting rights5.175.714,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Fund Advisors)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares2.552.151,00
|Number of voting rights2.552.151,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares647.468,00
|Number of voting rights647.468,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares9.976,00
|Number of voting rights25.241,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares3.171.796,00
|Number of voting rights3.411.896,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,67 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real1,36 %
|Indirectly potential1,31 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding2,71 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real1,40 %
|Indirectly potential1,31 %
Date last update: 29 August 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pharming Group NV published this content on 28 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 20:22:49 UTC.