Pharming Group N.V. is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. The Group is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming Group N.V. serves patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia/Pacific.

Sector Pharmaceuticals