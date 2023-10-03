BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction02 oct 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionPharming Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce28048592
Place of residenceLeiden
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares2.283.662,00
|Number of voting rights2.298.927,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares138.453,00
|Number of voting rights138.453,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares239.934,00
|Number of voting rights239.934,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares3.180,00
|Number of voting rights3.180,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares2.507.119,00
|Number of voting rights2.507.119,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares3.558.613,00
|Number of voting rights3.781.786,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares225.115,00
|Number of voting rights225.115,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Fund Advisors)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares242.529,00
|Number of voting rights242.529,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares142.847,00
|Number of voting rights142.847,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares10.360.910,00
|Number of voting rights10.360.910,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Fund Advisors)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,94 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,46 %
|Indirectly potential0,49 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding2,98 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,49 %
|Indirectly potential0,49 %
Date last update: 03 October 2023
Attachments
Pharming Group NV published this content on 02 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2023 19:20:10 UTC.