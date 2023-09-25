Pharming Group N.V.
Forward-looking statements
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''could'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''goals'', ''intend'', ''may'', "milestones", ''objectives'', ''outlook'', ''plan'', ''probably'', ''project'', ''risks'', "schedule", ''seek'', ''should'', ''target'', ''will'' and similar terms and phrases. Examples of forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2022 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this presentation. Pharming does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information.
Agenda
- Opening and announcements
- Appointment Non-Executive Director (voting item)
Proposal to appoint Dr. Richard Peters, upon binding nomination of the Board of Directors, as Non-Executive Director for a period of four years
3. Remuneration New Chair (voting item)
Proposal to approve, by way of a supplement to the current Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors, the increase of the annual fee payable to the Chair of the Board of Directors by EUR 25,000, resulting in an annual amount of EUR 90,000 in cash (currently EUR 65,000) and the annual grant of EUR 40,000 in unrestricted ordinary shares (unchanged), subject to the appointment of Dr. Richard Peters as Non-Executive Director under agenda item 2 and the remaining provisions of the applicable Remuneration Policy.
- Any other business(discussion item)
- Closing
Jabine van der Meijs
Non-Executive Director,
Chairperson of the Corporate
Governance Committee, Member
of the Audit Committee and
Member of the Remuneration
Committee
