Pharming N : Notice of First Quarter 2023 Results

Notice of First Quarter 2023 Results

Leiden, The Netherlands, April 19, 2023: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam:

PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms it will announce first quarter 2023 financial results for the month ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Pharming will host a presentation for analysts and investors at 13:30 CET/08:30 ET on May 11, 2023.

Dial in details for the presentation are detailed below.

Webcast Link:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/pharming1q23/

Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Netherlands: +31 85 888 7233

United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999

United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 808 189 0158

United States (Local): +1 646 664 1960

United States (Toll-Free): +1 855 979 6654

Global Dial-In Numbers

Access Code: 598957

