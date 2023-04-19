Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Pharming Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHARM   NL0010391025

PHARMING GROUP N.V.

(PHARM)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:26 2023-04-18 am EDT
0.9840 EUR   -3.15%
01:10aPharming N : Notice of First Quarter 2023 Results
PU
04/13Pharming N : to present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference 2023
PU
04/11Pharming N : BlackRock Inc. - Pharming Group N.V. - Leiden
PU
Pharming N : Notice of First Quarter 2023 Results

04/19/2023 | 01:10am EDT
Notice of First Quarter 2023 Results

Leiden, The Netherlands, April 19, 2023: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam:

PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms it will announce first quarter 2023 financial results for the month ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Pharming will host a presentation for analysts and investors at 13:30 CET/08:30 ET on May 11, 2023.

Dial in details for the presentation are detailed below.

Webcast Link:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/pharming1q23/

Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Netherlands: +31 85 888 7233

United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999

United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 808 189 0158

United States (Local): +1 646 664 1960

United States (Toll-Free): +1 855 979 6654

Global Dial-In Numbers

Access Code: 598957

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.comand find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications T: +1 (908) 705 1696

Heather Robertson, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

  1. investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK

Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne

T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: pharming@lifespring.nl

Disclaimer

Pharming Group NV published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 05:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
