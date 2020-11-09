Log in
Pharming N : appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer

11/09/2020 | 04:04am EST

Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as

Chief Financial Officer

Leiden, The Netherlands, 9 November 2020: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company")

(Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) announces the appointment of Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from 16 November 2020.

Jeroen is an experienced CFO and finance director in multinational companies with a proven track record of financial and senior-level management in a range of industries, including overseeing implementation of company-wide ERP systems, hands-on business development, effective capital markets and M&A transactions, and successful post-acquisition integration, including US entities.

He joins Pharming from Nutreco N.V., a global leader in animal nutrition and aquafeed, where he was CFO for almost five years. Prior to this, Jeroen was CFO of SHV Energy N.V., Finance Director at Calor Gas (UK) and has held several financial and commercial positions at Unilever and Rabobank. Jeroen is a Dutch citizen, resides in the Netherlands and holds an MSc degree in Business Economics from the University of Groningen (the Netherlands) and is a Chartered Treasurer (UK) and a Chartered Management Accountant (UK).

Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We look forward to welcoming Jeroen to Pharming during a transformational period, which has seen the Company transition to a profitable biopharmaceutical business, with increasing commercial sales supporting an advancing pipeline. His extensive financial, operational and business development expertise will be a great asset, and significantly add to our senior management skills and experience base, as we continue to execute against our growth strategy through the development of commercial operations, pipeline assets and acquisition opportunities, supported by a future potential secondary listing in the US."

Jeroen Wakkerman added:

"I am excited to be joining Pharming at such an important stage in the Company's development. Pharming has gone through an impressive journey with continually growing business results in recent years and I look forward to working with the management team and supporting colleagues across the business as the Company enters its next stage of development."

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. is a global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs.

The flagship of our portfolio is our recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor, or rhC1INH, franchise. C1INH is a naturally occurring protein that downregulates the complement cascade in order to control swelling in affected tissues.

Our lead product, RUCONEST® is the first and only plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy. It is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema, or HAE, attacks. We are commercializing RUCONEST® in the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom through our own sales and marketing organization, and the rest of the world through our distribution network.

We are also developing rhC1INH for subsequent indications, including pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury and we also investigating the clinical efficacy of rhC1INH in COVID-19.

In addition, we are studying our oral precision medicine, leniolisib (a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta, or PI3K delta, inhibitor), for the treatment of activated PI3K delta syndrome, or APDS, in a registration enabling Phase 2/3 study in the US and Europe.

Furthermore, we are also leveraging our transgenic manufacturing technology to develop next- generation protein replacement therapies most notably for Pompe disease, which program is currently in the preclinical stage.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, Pharming's ability to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the conduct of its business, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2019 Annual Report and its report for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands

Sijmen de Vries, CEO: T: +31 71 524 7400

Susanne Embleton, Investor Relations Manager: T: +31 71 524 7400 E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK

Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Mary Whittow

T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: pharming@lifespring.nl

Disclaimer

Pharming Group NV published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 09:03:09 UTC
