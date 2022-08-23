Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Pharnext
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPHA   FR0011191287

PHARNEXT

(ALPHA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:16 2022-08-23 am EDT
0.001500 EUR   -6.25%
02:32aPharnext Announces a 2.5m Loan Agreement with Néovacs
EQ
08/08Pharnext Soars 13% On Potential $20 Million Investment From Neovacs
MT
07/05Pharnext Appoints Antoine Gravelle as General Counsel
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pharnext Announces a 2.5m Loan Agreement with Néovacs

08/23/2022 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pharnext
Pharnext Announces a €2.5m Loan Agreement with Néovacs

23-Aug-2022 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pharnext Announces a €2.5m Loan Agreement with Néovacs 

 

 

PARIS, France, August 23rd, 2022, 8:30 am CET – Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the “Company”), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces the signing of a €2.5 million loan agreement (the “Loan”) with Néovacs, a French biotechnology company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALNEV).

 

The Loan will bear interest at 1% per month for a maximum duration of six months, i.e. until 21 February 2023 at the latest.

 

The execution of the Loan is part of ongoing discussions between Pharnext and Néovacs to potentially enter into a broader financing agreement of Pharnext by Néovacs.

 

In the event Pharnext and Néovacs reach such an agreement, Pharnext and Néovacs agreed that the Loan and the remuneration of the Loan (including then incurred interests and a structuring fee equal to 1% of the principal amount of the Loan) will be payable by way of a set off against financial instruments issued by Pharnext to Néovacs or one of its affiliates. If no agreement is reached among Pharnext and Néovacs, the Loan will be reimbursed by Pharnext at the Loan maturity, i.e. on 21 February 2023.

 

 

 

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (‘CMT1A’) and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003 in CMT1A, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer’s disease and will be advanced through partnerships. Both of Pharnext’s lead assets originated from the Pleotherapy™ R&D approach. Pharnext draws the attention of investors to the financial and other risk factors detailed in its financial reports. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com.

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

 

 

About Néovacs

Néovacs is a French biotech company listed on Euronext Growth since 2010. The Company is focused on therapeutic vaccines targeting the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its innovative technology named Kinoid™, patented until 2038, induces a polyclonal immune response, applicable in several indications. Néovacs has developed the IFNα KINOID to treat lupus in a clinical phase IIb study, the main study is now ended and the full results have been presented at the 13th international Lupus Congress 2019. The Company also carried out preclinical work on IL-4/ IL-13 Kinoid, another therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of allergies. The aim of this "KINOID approach" is to enable patients to better cope with a life-long treatment that would be more effective, well tolerated and unburdensome. For more information: https://www.Néovacs.com/en/.

 

 

Contacts - Pharnext

 

 

 

 

Dr. David Horn Solomon

Chief Executive Officer

contact@pharnext.com

+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30

 

 

 

Media Relations (International)

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott

Sukaina Virji

Alexandra Harrison

pharnext@consilium-comms.com

Financial Communication (Europe)

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 (0)6 21 10 49 24

Media Relations (France)

Ulysse Communication

Bruno Arabian

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

+33 (0)1 81 70 96 30

 

 

 

 

Contacts – Néovacs

 

Investors Relations             Financial Media Relations

Jérôme Fabreguettes - Leib             Déborah Schwartz

neovacs@actus.fr              dschwartz@actus.fr    

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78             +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2022.08.23_Neovacs Loan_EN

1425685  23-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1425685&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PHARNEXT
02:32aPharnext Announces a 2.5m Loan Agreement with Néovacs
EQ
08/08Pharnext Soars 13% On Potential $20 Million Investment From Neovacs
MT
07/05Pharnext Appoints Antoine Gravelle as General Counsel
EQ
07/05PHARNEXT : Nomination
CO
06/20Pharnext Holds Shareholders Meeting and Appoints Dr. James Kuo to Renewed Board of Dire..
EQ
06/20PHARNEXT : Nomination
CO
06/17PHARNEXT : Proxy Statments
CO
06/08Pharnext Secures $13 Million Loan To Pay Down Existing Debt
MT
06/08Pharnext Announces Successful Debt Refinancing and New Loan Agreement
EQ
05/30Pharnext Shares Up 24% On Completion Of Patients' Enrollment For CMT1A Treatment Clinic..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4,13 M 4,11 M 4,11 M
Net income 2022 -27,1 M -27,0 M -27,0 M
Net Debt 2022 20,0 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,21 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
EV / Sales 2023 16,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart PHARNEXT
Duration : Period :
Pharnext Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARNEXT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,00 €
Average target price 2,50 €
Spread / Average Target 156 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Horn Solomon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valérie Worrall Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Schafer Chairman
Philippe Rinaudo Chief Data Science Officer
Burkhard Blank Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARNEXT-99.11%0
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.03%445 146
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.85%306 688
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.71%276 954
PFIZER, INC.-16.77%275 847
ABBVIE INC.4.76%250 804