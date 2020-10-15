Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Pharnext    ALPHA   FR0011191287

PHARNEXT

(ALPHA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Growth Paris - 10/15 04:40:07 am
3.3 EUR   -2.37%
05:00aPHARNEXT : IFRS Financial report first-half 2020
PU
02:35aPHARNEXT : announces 2020 half-year results
EQ
02:35aPHARNEXT : announces 2020 half-year results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pharnext : IFRS Financial report first-half 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 05:00am EDT

PHARNEXT

IFRS FINANCIAL REPORT

FIRST HALF 2020

1

Disclaimer

This English version of IFRS Financial Report for First Half 2020 has been prepared to help foreign readers of the French version, incorporated to auditors' report, and filed to the stock market. This version in French remains the only valid reference for IFRS accounts.

2

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

In Euros

Note

June, 30

December, 31

2020

2019

Assets

Intangible assets

13 802

12 141

Property, plant and equipment

211 715

293 199

Right-of-use assets

423 370

586 065

Other receivables

11

437 022

433 895

Other financial assets

201 235

201 235

Non-current assets

1 287 145

1 526 536

Trade and other receivables

11

3 409 028

5 398 524

Prepayments

0

0

Other financial assets

0

0

Cash and cash equivalents

12

23 671 303

16 246 565

Current assets

27 080 331

21 645 089

Total assets

28 367 475

23 171 625

Equity

Share capital

13

192 043

152 502

Share premium

13

113 242 022

99 299 706

Retained earnings and reserves

13

-105 185 014

-83 388 966

Profit (loss) for the period

13

-9 093 311

-23 309 169

Total equity

-844 260

-7 245 926

Liabilities

Loans and borrowings

14

18 679 102

19 596 270

Lease liabilities

108 363

259 125

Employee benefits

8

515 878

471 400

Provisions

16

603 139

131 154

Non-current liabilities

19 906 482

20 457 949

Loans and borrowings

14

3 000 337

3 806 342

Lease liabilities

338 931

360 548

Current tax liabilities

14

0

0

Trade and other payables

15

5 965 985

5 792 712

Current liabilities

9 305 253

9 959 602

Total liabilities

29 211 735

30 417 551

Total equity and liabilities

28 367 475

23 171 625

3

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the first half of each year

in Euros

Note

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Continuing operations

Revenue

6

39 830

213 372

Other income

6

1 179 453

1 777 437

Administrative expenses

6

-2 686 827

-2 251 542

Marketing expenses

6

-891 274

-1 962 778

Research and development expenses

6

-5 480 998

-8 007 960

Operating profit

-7 839 817

-10 231 471

Finance income

7

5 721

193 914

Finance costs

7

-1 259 215

-2 250 357

Net finance costs

-1 253 494

-2 056 443

Profit before tax

-9 093 311

-12 287 914

Income tax expense

0

0

Profit (loss) from continuing operations

-9 093 311

-12 287 914

Income from associated companies under equity method

0

0

Profit (loss) for the period

-9 093 311

-12 287 914

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of the defined benefit liability (asset)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-9 093 311

-12 287 914

Earnings per share

Basic earnings (loss) per share (euro)

-1

-1

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (euro)

-1

-1

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

-9 093 311

-12 287 914

Profit (loss) for the period

-9 093 311

-12 287 914

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

-9 093 311

-12 287 914

Total comprehensive income for the period

-9 093 311

-12 287 914

4

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Pharnext SA published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 08:59:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PHARNEXT
05:00aPHARNEXT : IFRS Financial report first-half 2020
PU
02:35aPHARNEXT : announces 2020 half-year results
EQ
02:35aPHARNEXT : announces 2020 half-year results
PU
10/13PHARNEXT : to Host Research and Development Event Today
PU
10/13PHARNEXT : to Host Research and Development Event Today
EQ
09/29PHARNEXT : to Host Research and Development Day on October 13, 2020
PU
09/29PHARNEXT : to Host Research and Development Day on October 13, 2020
EQ
09/03PHARNEXT S A : and the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association Enter Biomarker Research ..
EQ
08/14PHARNEXT S.A. : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
07/20PHARNEXT S A : announces approval of resolutions at its Annual General Meeting o..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,44 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
Net income 2020 2,92 M 3,41 M 3,41 M
Net cash 2020 3,55 M 4,16 M 4,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57,6 M - 67,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 37,6x
EV / Sales 2021 41,3x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart PHARNEXT
Duration : Period :
Pharnext Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARNEXT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,30 €
Last Close Price 3,38 €
Spread / Highest target 234%
Spread / Average Target 234%
Spread / Lowest Target 234%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Horn Solomon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Peter J. Collum Chief Financial & Business Officer
Philippe Rinaudo Chief Data Science Officer
Adrian J. Hepner Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHARNEXT-40.28%68
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-1.43%80 301
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.98%70 706
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS60.01%63 225
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.65.65%39 000
BEIGENE, LTD.83.36%27 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group