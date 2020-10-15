PHARNEXT
IFRS FINANCIAL REPORT
FIRST HALF 2020
1
Disclaimer
This English version of IFRS Financial Report for First Half 2020 has been prepared to help foreign readers of the French version, incorporated to auditors' report, and filed to the stock market. This version in French remains the only valid reference for IFRS accounts.
2
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
In Euros
|
Note
|
|
|
June, 30
|
December, 31
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
13 802
|
12 141
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
211 715
|
293 199
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
423 370
|
586 065
|
Other receivables
|
11
|
437 022
|
433 895
|
Other financial assets
|
|
201 235
|
201 235
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
1 287 145
|
1 526 536
|
Trade and other receivables
|
11
|
3 409 028
|
5 398 524
|
Prepayments
|
|
0
|
0
|
Other financial assets
|
|
0
|
0
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
12
|
23 671 303
|
16 246 565
|
Current assets
|
|
27 080 331
|
21 645 089
|
Total assets
|
|
28 367 475
|
23 171 625
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
13
|
192 043
|
152 502
|
Share premium
|
13
|
113 242 022
|
99 299 706
|
Retained earnings and reserves
|
13
|
-105 185 014
|
-83 388 966
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
13
|
-9 093 311
|
-23 309 169
|
Total equity
|
|
-844 260
|
-7 245 926
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and borrowings
|
14
|
18 679 102
|
19 596 270
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
108 363
|
259 125
|
Employee benefits
|
8
|
515 878
|
471 400
|
Provisions
|
16
|
603 139
|
131 154
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
19 906 482
|
20 457 949
|
Loans and borrowings
|
14
|
3 000 337
|
3 806 342
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
338 931
|
360 548
|
Current tax liabilities
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
Trade and other payables
|
15
|
5 965 985
|
5 792 712
|
Current liabilities
|
|
9 305 253
|
9 959 602
|
Total liabilities
|
|
29 211 735
|
30 417 551
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
28 367 475
|
23 171 625
3
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the first half of each year
|
in Euros
|
Note
|
30/06/2020
|
30/06/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
6
|
39 830
|
213 372
|
Other income
|
6
|
1 179 453
|
1 777 437
|
Administrative expenses
|
6
|
-2 686 827
|
-2 251 542
|
Marketing expenses
|
6
|
-891 274
|
-1 962 778
|
Research and development expenses
|
6
|
-5 480 998
|
-8 007 960
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
-7 839 817
|
-10 231 471
|
|
|
Finance income
|
7
|
5 721
|
193 914
|
Finance costs
|
7
|
-1 259 215
|
-2 250 357
|
Net finance costs
|
|
-1 253 494
|
-2 056 443
|
Profit before tax
|
|
-9 093 311
|
-12 287 914
|
Income tax expense
|
|
0
|
0
|
Profit (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
-9 093 311
|
-12 287 914
|
Income from associated companies under equity method
|
|
0
|
0
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
|
-9 093 311
|
-12 287 914
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of the defined benefit liability (asset)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
-9 093 311
|
-12 287 914
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share (euro)
|
|
-1
|
-1
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (euro)
|
|
-1
|
-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
-9 093 311
|
-12 287 914
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
|
-9 093 311
|
-12 287 914
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
-9 093 311
|
-12 287 914
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
-9 093 311
|
-12 287 914
4
