Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Pharnext
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPHA   FR0011191287

PHARNEXT

(ALPHA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/05 03:00:24 am EDT
0.0337 EUR   +10.49%
02:32aPHARNEXT : The Latest Findings From CMT&Me, a ?Real-World? Digital Lifestyle Study on Charcot-Marie-Tooth Diseases (?CMTs?), to be Presented at the 2022 Peripheral Nerve Society (?PNS?) Annual Meeting
EQ
04/25PHARNEXT : Présentation Corporate de Pharnext
PU
04/25PHARNEXT : Pharnext Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Updates
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pharnext: The Latest Findings From CMT&Me, a ?Real-World? Digital Lifestyle Study on Charcot-Marie-Tooth Diseases (?CMTs?), to be Presented at the 2022 Peripheral Nerve Society (?PNS?) Annual Meeting

05/05/2022 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pharnext
Pharnext: The Latest Findings From CMT&Me, a ?Real-World? Digital Lifestyle Study on Charcot-Marie-Tooth Diseases (?CMTs?), to be Presented at the 2022 Peripheral Nerve Society (?PNS?) Annual Meeting

05-May-2022 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Latest Findings From CMT&Me, a ?Real-World? Digital Lifestyle Study on Charcot-Marie-Tooth Diseases (?CMTs?), to be Presented at the 2022 Peripheral Nerve Society (?PNS?) Annual Meeting

 

 

 

PARIS, France, May 5, 2022, 8:30 CET ? Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 ? ALPHA) (the ?Company?), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces that new findings from CMT&Me, a ?real-world? digital lifestyle study in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth diseases (?CMTs?), will be presented in three poster presentations at the upcoming Peripheral Nerve Society (?PNS?) Annual Meeting. The conference is taking place on May 14-17, 2022, in-person at the InterContinental Hotel, in Miami, Florida, US.

 

CMT&Me is a real-world digital lifestyle study launched in October 2018 for 5 years duration, both in Europe and the US, where self-reported data from patients with CMTs are collected on a regular basis. The objective of the study is to better understand the impact of the disease on patients? daily lives and help them manage their condition and treatment, as well as raise awareness and assess the value of potential new treatments. This study is managed by the company Vitaccess in collaboration with patient advocacy groups and key opinion leaders in the field, with the support of Pharnext.

 

Details on poster presentations at PNS are as follows:

 

  • Title: Depression in Patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A): Findings from a Real-World Digital Study

Poster #27 (E-poster #1029)

Session: Sunday May 15, 2022, at 12.00-2.00pm

 

  • Title: Work Impacts in Patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A): Findings from a Real-World Digital Study

Poster #28 (E-poster #1030)

Session: Sunday May 15, 2022, at 12.00-2.00pm

 

  • Title: Patient-Reported Symptom Burden of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A): Findings from a Real-World Digital Study

Poster #2 (E-poster #1031)

Session: Tuesday May 17, 2022, at 12.00-2.00pm

 

 

During the event, Pharnext?s team will be available for discussions at Booth #18, mezzanine exhibitor area.

 

More information about the CMT&Me study can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03782883

 

 

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (?CMT1A?) and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003 in CMT1A, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer?s disease and will be advanced through partnerships. Both of Pharnext?s lead assets originated from the Pleotherapy? R&D approach. Pharnext draws the attention of investors to the financial and other risk factors detailed in its financial reports. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com.

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

 

 

 

 

Contacts

 

 

Dr. David Horn Solomon

Chief Executive Officer

contact@pharnext.com

+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30

 

 

 

 

Media Relations (International)

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott

Sukaina Virji

Alexandra Harrison

pharnext@consilium-comms.com

Financial Communication (Europe)

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 (0)6 21 10 49 24

Media Relations (France)

Ulysse Communication

Bruno Arabian

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

+33 (0)1 81 70 96 30

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2022.05.05_PNS_EN

1343791  05-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343791&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PHARNEXT
02:32aPHARNEXT : The Latest Findings From CMT&Me, a ?Real-World? Digital Lifestyle Study on Char..
EQ
04/25PHARNEXT : Présentation Corporate de Pharnext
PU
04/25PHARNEXT : Pharnext Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Updates
EQ
04/25PHARNEXT : Annual results
CO
03/31Pharnext's Chair Quits; Names Interim Successor
MT
03/30Joshua Schafer Appointed as Interim Chairman of Pharnext Board of Directors
EQ
03/30PHARNEXT : Nomination
CO
03/02PHARNEXT : Présentation Corporate de Pharnext
PU
02/15Pharnext Names New CFO
MT
02/15Pharnext appoints Valérie Worrall as Chief Financial Officer
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3,59 M 3,79 M 3,79 M
Net income 2021 -26,0 M -27,5 M -27,5 M
Net cash 2021 6,83 M 7,21 M 7,21 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,65 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 8,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart PHARNEXT
Duration : Period :
Pharnext Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARNEXT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,03 €
Average target price 2,50 €
Spread / Average Target 8 097%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Horn Solomon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valérie Worrall Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Schafer Chairman
Philippe Rinaudo Chief Data Science Officer
Burkhard Blank Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARNEXT-83.06%1
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.34%469 153
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.24%294 698
PFIZER, INC.-15.90%277 175
ABBVIE INC.11.96%264 236
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY6.76%259 309