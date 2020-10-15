Pharnext announces 2020 half-year results

PARIS, France, 08:30 a.m. CET, October 15, 2020 - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), an advanced clinical- stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence, announced today its financial results for first-half2020.

KEY EVENTS FIRST-HALF 2020

On our lead program with PXT3003

In March 2020, the MHRA (UK) granted PIM designation to PXT3003 for the treatment of CMT1A in patients of 16 years and older. A PIM designation is an early indication that a medicinal product is a promising candidate for the Early Access to Medicines Scheme ("EAMS") in the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of life-threatening or seriously debilitating conditions with unmet need.

Based on our most recent interactions, the FDA has provided guidance on the path to the approval of PXT3003 and has agreed with the key elements of our proposed approach for the developmental pathway to approval for PXT3003. Specifically, the FDA has indicated that a single pivotal Phase III Study in CMT1A delivering positive results, together with positive results from a preclinical study to demonstrate the contribution of each component of PXT3003, could be sufficient to submit a dossier for approval of PXT3003, depending on the robustness of the trial results.

On corporate governance

On April 16, 2020, Pharnext announced the appointment of David Horn Solomon as Pharnext C.E.O

As part of the 2020 Annual General Meeting, the Company proposed transformation of the board consistent with the Company's vision of developing and commercializing PXT3003 in the US and Europe for CMT1A. The newly appointed directors have strong biopharmaceutical and business expertise focused on clinical development, neurology, strategy, transactions, value creation and governance experience. The newly appointed directors are: Alexandre Berda, Dr. Jean Combalbert, Joshua Schafer, Dr. David Solomon (also CEO of Pharnext), Pr. Lawrence Steinman, Dr. Elisabeth Svanberg.

On cash-in operation

Two significant financial transactions that took place in the first half of the year 2020 with:

on March 10, 2020, Pharnext completed an ABSA private placement for gross proceeds of € 7.7 million by issuing

1,799,061 new shares. To each of these shares is attached a share warrant; share warrants exercise by Kepler-Cheuvreux took place from March 31 to May 18, 2020. These exercises translated to the issuance of 2,155,000 new shares for a gross product of just over € 8 million.

As of June 30, 2020, the company has collected the full Research Tax Credit (CIR) of 2019, i.e. € 3,165,026.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION SUMMARY

Main financial elements are presented in the table below: these are from financial statements established according to IFRS rules and were approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on October 14, 2020. Reviews were carried out and the reports from the statutory auditors are being edited.

1