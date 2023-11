Pharnext SCA specializes in the development of drugs based on PleotherapyTM for the treatment of severe, rare and common neurological diseases (including Alzheimer, Charcot-Marie Tooth disease, Parkinson's and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). The company keeps creating new treatments by combining, at very low doses, molecules that are already tested for other diseases. The group has a portfolio of 2 products in clinical development: PXT3003 (treatment of the orphan disease Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A) and PXT864 (Alzheimer's disease treatment).

Sector Pharmaceuticals