Pharnext: Phase III results expected on December 11

Pharnext announced on Thursday that it expects to unveil the first results of its Phase III clinical trial in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A) within a fortnight.



The biopharmaceutical group explains that the next step will now be to lock the database, an operation scheduled for December 1, prior to receipt of the first study results, scheduled for December 8.



The company thus expects to be in a position to publish the first trial results on December 11, following their preliminary analysis.



As a reminder, the 'Premier' trial was initiated in March 2021, with the primary objective of evaluating the efficacy and safety of the investigational drug PXT3003 over a 15-month period in patients with mild-to-moderate CMT1A.



Finalized in August, the trial included a total of 387 patients.



As a reminder, PXT3003 had shown initial signs of efficacy in Phase II and Phase III trials in this rare, disabling peripheral neuropathy.



Following these announcements, investors positioned themselves as buyers of Pharnext shares, which were up by almost 3% on Thursday morning on the Paris Bourse, with trading volumes still high.



