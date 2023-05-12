Advanced search
    ALPHA   FR001400GUN7

PHARNEXT SA

(ALPHA)
Pharnext Sa : Pharnext supports the upcoming Spring Meeting of the Neuromuscular Diseases Study Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN)

05/12/2023 | 02:35am EDT
PARIS, France, May 12th, 2023, 08:30 am CET – Pharnext SA ( FR001400GUN7 - ALPHA) (the “Company”), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces its support to the organization of the upcoming Spring Meeting of the Neuromuscular Diseases Study Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology (Reunión de Primavera del Grupo de Estudio de Enfermedades Neuromusculares de la Sociedad Española de Neurología - SEN), taking place in Gijón, Spain, on May 12-13, 2023.

The SEN Spring meeting aims at gathering experts of the neuromuscular diseases field to present and discuss current topics as well as clinical cases presented by the attendees. Around 120 specialists are expected to attend this year.

The Neuromuscular Diseases Group is made up of neurologists who are members of the Spanish Society of Neurology, with special interest and dedication to neuromuscular diseases.

The 2023 Spring meeting coordinators being Dr. Germán Morís de la Tassa from the Neurology Service of the Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias and Dr. Javier Granda Méndez from the Neurology Service, Hospital Universitario de Cabueñes.

Pharnext is pleased to support such congress in Spain dealing with diseases of the peripheral nervous system resulting in neuromuscular disorders, as its lead candidate, PXT3003, is in pivotal Phase III clinical development.in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), a debilitating, inherited progressive and chronic peripheral neuropathy.

More information on this medical education event is available on their website: https://azulcongresos.com/geen2023/

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases currently without satisfactory therapeutic solutions. Pharnext has a first-in-class drug candidate, PXT3003, in development for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), a rare, debilitating, inherited peripheral neuropathy. PXT3003 benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. In 2018, PXT3003 completed a Phase III clinical trial, the PLEO-CMT trial, with encouraging topline results. This trial was followed by an open-label extension study, the PLEO-CMT-FU trial, with 120 patients continuing treatment with PXT3003. Long-term data suggest a sustained benefit, safety, and efficacy, after 5 years of total trial time. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing with 387 CMT1A patients enrolled. PREMIER topline results are expected in Q4 2023. PXT3003 originated from the Pleotherapy™ R&D approach. Pharnext draws the attention of investors to the financial and other risk factors detailed in its financial reports. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com.

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400GUN7).

Contacts

Relations Presse Financière
ACTUS finance & communication
Déborah Schwartz
dschwartz@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 35		 Relation Investisseurs
ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme Fabreguettes Leib
pharnext@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/79970-sen_meeting_en.pdf

