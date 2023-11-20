Pharnext: share price rises, milestone achieved in the USA

Pharnext's share price climbed over 14% on the Paris Bourse on Monday, following the successful manufacture in the USA of registration batches for its experimental treatment for Charcot's disease.



The biopharmaceutical company explains that it has successfully completed the production of three registration batches for PXT3003, its treatment for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), in the form of a single-dose oral solution.







Pharnext points out that this step brings it closer to its objective of filing a marketing authorization application (NDA) in 2024, and a potential commercial launch in 2025, should the application be approved.



In the immediate term, the manufacture of registration batches will enable the company to initiate the registration stability study required for the New Drug Application (NDA).



