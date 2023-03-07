PHAROL SGPS S A : informs about 2022 Annual Report - Unofficial Version - Unaudited ESEF Format

MESSAGE FROM CEO

Luís Palha da Silva

"Several factors have conditioned the pace of economic recovery in 2022. The war initiated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, volatility in energy prices, the scarcity of some raw materials and intermediate goods, inflationary tensions and rising interest rates have sparked the spectre of stagflation in this period.

Pharol's participation in Brazil, Oi, in addition to the vicissitudes of the Brazilian economy, also suffered from the advances and setbacks of its Judicial Recovery process, which would conclude only very recently. After this long process started 5 years ago, from the shareholder point of view, there were more setbacks and disappointments than advances, which, of course, did not fail to have repercussions on the evolution of the company's quotation.

In line with the prospects for the evolution of Oi's activity and quotation in the short and medium term, an active management process of the portfolio of shares held in that company has been put in place. During the year, the share was thus reduced from 5.38% to 2.20%, and the average selling price was 0.43 reais, which compared with the value of 0.17 reais, recorded at the end of the year. Meanwhile, the new request for judicial recovery, submitted on March 1, 2023, will be analyzed but it is certain that it will strongly condition Pharol's options in managing its por.

In an environment of strong uncertainties and dimensions in which its activity takes place, one of Pharol's priorities will continue to be the maintenance of the cost reduction trend achieved once again in 2022."