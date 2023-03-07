PHAROL SGPS S A : informs about 2022 Individual Report - Unofficial Version - Unaudited ESEF Format
1. MANAGEMENT REPORT
INTRODUCTION
As at December 31, 2022, PHAROL main assets are composed of (1) 131,151,859 common shares of Oi, S.A. ("Oi"), representing 2,20% (excluding treasury shares held by Oi itself) of the total share capital of Oi, in an amount of 4 million Euros, (2) debt securities of Rio Forte Investments S.A. ("Rio Forte") with a nominal value of 897 million Euros and currently valued at 51.9 million Euros, (3) the investment in the portfolios of shares and bonds in the amount of 9.7 million Euros.
As of December 31, 2014, after the capital increase of Oi, concluded on May 5, 2014 (the "Oi Capital Increase"), PHAROL held a 39.7% direct and indirect stake in Oi. This included a portion classified as a non- current asset held for sale, following the Exchange agreement ("Exchange") entered into on September 8, 2014 and completed on March 8, 2015, and the remaining stake of 22.8%, classified as investment in joint ventures and associates, and therefore accounted for using the equity method.
On March 30, 2015, the Exchange was completed, whereby PHAROL (1) transferred to Portugal Telecom International Finance, B.V. ("PT Finance"), a subsidiary of Oi, an aggregate amount of 47,434,872 common shares and 94,869,744 preferred shares of Oi, and (2) received from PT Finance debt securities of Rio Forte, with a nominal value of Euro 897 million and a call option on the transferred shares ("Call Option"). After the completion of the Exchange, PHAROL held an effective stake of 27.48% in Oi corresponding to the 22.8% stake referred above plus 4.7% due to the decrease in the number of outstanding shares of Oi.
The relevant agreements for the implementation of the New Structure of Oi were signed on July 22, 2015. On September 1, 2015, a General Meeting of Shareholders of Oi was held where the New Structure was approved.
As of September 30, 2015, after the implementation of the New Structure, but prior to the voluntary conversion of preferred shares to ordinary shares of Oi, PHAROL held, directly or indirectly through wholly owned subsidiaries, 84,167,978 common shares and 108,016,749 preferred shares of Oi.
As of October 8, 2015, following the voluntary conversion of preferred shares into common shares of Oi, PHAROL now holds, directly and indirectly through wholly owned subsidiaries, 183,662,204 common shares of Oi, representing 27.18% of total share capital of Oi (excluding treasury shares held by Oi itself). PHAROL's voting rights in Oi were limited to 15% of the total common shares of Oi.
With the implementation of the New Structure on July 30, 2015, the shareholders' agreements, through which joint control of Oi was exercised, were terminated. Up to that date, PHAROL accounted for its stake in Oi as an Investment in Joint Ventures. After this date, PHAROL considered it had significant influence over Oi and classifies it as an associate company. As a result, from July 30, 2015 the investment in Oi continued to be accounted for according to the equity method, based on PHAROL's economic stake in Oi's results.
On April 29 and May 19, 2016, PHAROL, due to a corporate reorganization, transferred direct ownership of 128,213,478 common shares issued by Oi S.A., to its 100% owned subsidiary BRATEL B.V.. Due to the Corporate Reorganization, BRATEL B.V. now directly holds (and PHAROL indirectly holds) 183,662,204
Annual Report │ 2022
3
common shares of Oi S.A., which represented 22.24% of Oi S.A.'s entire share capital (27.18% excluding treasury shares held by Oi itself).
On 15 September 2017, in order to concentrate all its operations in Luxembourg, PHAROL transferred the ownership of all the shares that BRATEL BV had in Oi SA to its subsidiary BRATEL S.à.r.l., 100% owned by BRATEL B.V.
In December 2017, and after the decision by the Court of the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro (which it handles the Judicial Recovery of Oi) and which decided to withdraw the rights of the members of the Board of Directors of Oi in the approval of the Judicial Recovery Plan, it was understood that PHAROL lost the significant influence it had until then on its associate Oi. Consequently, on 31 December 2017, PHAROL began to measure its investment in Oi at market value and classify it as "Financial Assets".
Oi S.A., in the disclosure of its consolidated results for 2017, announced that it had restated its Consolidated Equity on January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016, amounting to BRL 18 billion and BRL 19 billion, respectively. Following this restatement, PHAROL's investment in Oi, being recorded under the equity method, was restated and valued at zero in the periods of January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016.
On July 20, 2018, following the homologation of the Capital Increase through the conversion of debt into shares, Oi's share capital increased from 825,760,902 shares for a total of 2,340,060,505 shares, was a dilution of PHAROL's participation in Oi to less than 8%.
On January 9, 2019, as part of the capital increase due to the Entry of New Resources, Oi went from 2,340,060,505 shares to a total of 5,954,205,001 shares representing its share capital, with a dilution of PHAROL's stake in Oi to less than 4%, even though it partially accompanied the referred capital increase.
On April 2, 2019, with the approval of an agreement between PHAROL and Oi on January 8, 2019, in which Oi committed itself to reimburse PHAROL for the damages for damages suffered through Oi's actions and resources for the acquisition of Oi shares subscribed in the aforementioned capital increase, PHAROL now holds a 5.51% interest in Oi's share capital.
During 2020, PHAROL sold all of Oi's preferred shares and a small portion of common shares, resulting in a final stake of 5.37% in Oi's share capital.
In 2021, after carrying out transactions for the purchase and sale of shares in Oi, PHAROL held a position of 5.38% in Oi (without treasury shares held by Oi itself).
In 2022, PHAROL once again liquidated part of its position in Oi, with a final position of 2.20%.
In 2022, PHAROL's negative results reflect only the costs of the operation during the year, which are mostly costs with personnel and external supplies and services. In terms of Equity, and as a result of the implementation of the Judicial Recovery Plan also impacted by the Brazilian political and economic instability, the value of PHAROL's investment in Oi reduced to 4 million Euros, being responsible for the reduction of Equity PHAROL at 19.66 million Euros. Regarding the credit on Rio Forte, despite some timid advances in the legal proceedings underway in Luxembourg and Portugal, nothing very relevant affected its valuation, reason why it was chosen not to record changes in its value in the 2022.
Annual Report │ 2022
4
