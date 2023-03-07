PHAROL SGPS S A : informs about 2022 Individual Report - Unofficial Version - Unaudited ESEF Format

"PHAROL", "Group PHAROL", "Group" and "Company" is a reference to the companies that are part of PHAROL SGPS, S.A. or to one of them, depending on the context.

04 INFORMATION TO BE PRESENTED UNDER THE TERMS OF THE ARTICLE 447 OF THE

1. MANAGEMENT REPORT

INTRODUCTION

As at December 31, 2022, PHAROL main assets are composed of (1) 131,151,859 common shares of Oi, S.A. ("Oi"), representing 2,20% (excluding treasury shares held by Oi itself) of the total share capital of Oi, in an amount of 4 million Euros, (2) debt securities of Rio Forte Investments S.A. ("Rio Forte") with a nominal value of 897 million Euros and currently valued at 51.9 million Euros, (3) the investment in the portfolios of shares and bonds in the amount of 9.7 million Euros.

As of December 31, 2014, after the capital increase of Oi, concluded on May 5, 2014 (the "Oi Capital Increase"), PHAROL held a 39.7% direct and indirect stake in Oi. This included a portion classified as a non- current asset held for sale, following the Exchange agreement ("Exchange") entered into on September 8, 2014 and completed on March 8, 2015, and the remaining stake of 22.8%, classified as investment in joint ventures and associates, and therefore accounted for using the equity method.

On March 30, 2015, the Exchange was completed, whereby PHAROL (1) transferred to Portugal Telecom International Finance, B.V. ("PT Finance"), a subsidiary of Oi, an aggregate amount of 47,434,872 common shares and 94,869,744 preferred shares of Oi, and (2) received from PT Finance debt securities of Rio Forte, with a nominal value of Euro 897 million and a call option on the transferred shares ("Call Option"). After the completion of the Exchange, PHAROL held an effective stake of 27.48% in Oi corresponding to the 22.8% stake referred above plus 4.7% due to the decrease in the number of outstanding shares of Oi.

The relevant agreements for the implementation of the New Structure of Oi were signed on July 22, 2015. On September 1, 2015, a General Meeting of Shareholders of Oi was held where the New Structure was approved.

As of September 30, 2015, after the implementation of the New Structure, but prior to the voluntary conversion of preferred shares to ordinary shares of Oi, PHAROL held, directly or indirectly through wholly owned subsidiaries, 84,167,978 common shares and 108,016,749 preferred shares of Oi.

As of October 8, 2015, following the voluntary conversion of preferred shares into common shares of Oi, PHAROL now holds, directly and indirectly through wholly owned subsidiaries, 183,662,204 common shares of Oi, representing 27.18% of total share capital of Oi (excluding treasury shares held by Oi itself). PHAROL's voting rights in Oi were limited to 15% of the total common shares of Oi.

With the implementation of the New Structure on July 30, 2015, the shareholders' agreements, through which joint control of Oi was exercised, were terminated. Up to that date, PHAROL accounted for its stake in Oi as an Investment in Joint Ventures. After this date, PHAROL considered it had significant influence over Oi and classifies it as an associate company. As a result, from July 30, 2015 the investment in Oi continued to be accounted for according to the equity method, based on PHAROL's economic stake in Oi's results.

On April 29 and May 19, 2016, PHAROL, due to a corporate reorganization, transferred direct ownership of 128,213,478 common shares issued by Oi S.A., to its 100% owned subsidiary BRATEL B.V.. Due to the Corporate Reorganization, BRATEL B.V. now directly holds (and PHAROL indirectly holds) 183,662,204