Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. PHarol, SGPS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHR   PTPTC0AM0009

PHAROL, SGPS S.A.

(PHR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:26 2022-07-29 am EDT
0.0750 EUR   -0.53%
01:04pPHAROL SGPS S A : informs about Consolidated Report and Accounts of the First Semester 2022
PU
06/29PHAROL SGPS S A : informs on Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi - 1Q22 Results
PU
06/21PHAROL SGPS S A : informs Material Fact disclosed by Oi - Postponement in the disclosure of the Interim Financial Information of 1T22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PHAROL SGPS S A : informs about Consolidated Report and Accounts of the First Semester 2022

07/29/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHAROL, SGPS S.A. - FIRST HALF RESULTS 2022

  • PHAROL's net income in the first half of 2022 was negative at 1.21 million Euros, justified almost entirely by recurring operating costs.
  • The company's equity ended the half year at 84.7 million Euros, a reduction of 7.2 million euros compared to December 2021, reflecting (1) the devaluation of the stake in Oi by 8.98 million euros, (2) fitting the sale of shares of the stake in Oi, in the amount of 2.9 million euros and (3) the negative net result in the amount of 1.21 million Euros.
  • PHAROL's stake in Oi ended the first half of 2022 valued at 28.7 million euros as a result of the drop in oi's common stock price, equivalent to a 4.66% stake (excluding treasury shares held by Oi itself).

MESSAGE FROM CEO

Luís Palha da Silva

  • In addition to the exogenous effects of the Covid 19 pandemic and the outbreak of war in Ukraine, internally, several factors proved detrimental to Oi's stock market performance in the first half of 2022: delay in the completion of the Judicial Recovery, final value of the debt negotiation of the past to Anatel exceeding the general expectations, reduction of 7% in Oi's future stake in V. Tal and announcement of the calculated amount required by Anatel for the migration of contracts concession for authorisation. Less developed developments in the operational area have also contributed to a process of re-evaluating the lower value of Oi shares. This is a process that, given the weight on its balance sheet, Pharol's quote could not escape.

As a result, the possible reactions were the acceleration in the active management policy of the portfolio of shares held at Oi and a renewed effort in cost control."

Highlights

PHAROL

(Euro million)

1H22

1H21

Recurring EBITDA

(1.2)

(1.4)

Net Income

(1.2)

(1.3)

(Euro million)

Jun22

Dec21

Assets

101.4

108.8

Liabilities

16.7

16.8

Equity

84.7

91.9

Contactos

Luís Sousa de Macedo Investor Relations

Tel: +351 212 697 698 - Fax: +351 212 697 949

E-mail: ir@pharol.pt

CONSOLIDATED

REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

First Semester 2022

PHAROL, SGPS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

FIRST HALF OF 2022

INDEX

01.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

3

02.

MAIN EVENTS

8

03.

MAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

12

04.

QUALIFYING HOLDINGS

14

05.

STRATEGIC PROFILE AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

16

06.

STATEMENT BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

17

07.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

19

The names "PHAROL", "PHAROL Group", "Group" and "Company" refer to all companies that make up PHAROL, SGPS S.A. or any of them, depending on the context.

Consolidated Report and Accounts - First Half of 2022

2

01. FINANCIAL REVIEW CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

As of June 30, 2022, PHAROL held as main assets (1) 277,700,159 common shares of Oi S.A. ("Oi"), representing 4.66% of Oi's total share capital (without treasury shares), (2) the debt instruments of Rio Forte Investments S.A. ("Rio Forte") with a nominal value of 897 million Euros and currently valued at 51.9 million euros.

On December 31, 2014, following Oi's capital increase on 5 May 2014, PHAROL held an effective 39.7% stake in Oi, including a stake that was classified as non-current assetheld for sale, following the exchange contract ("Exchange") concluded with Oi on September 8, 2014 and executed on March 30, 2015, and the remaining interest of 22.8% that was classified as an investment in joint and associated ventures and consequently recognized according to the equity method.

On 30 March 2015, the exchange was consummated, through which PHAROL (1) transferred to Portugal Telecom International BV ("PT Finance"), a subsidiary of Oi, 47,434,872 common shares and 94,869,744 preferred shares of Oi, and (2) received from PT Finance as counterpart debt instruments from Rio Forte with a nominal value of 897 million Euros and a purchase option on said shares ("Purchase Option"). After the execution of the Exchange, PHAROL now has an effective stake of 27.48% in Oi, corresponding to the aforementioned 22.8% stake, plus 4.7% resulting from the reduction in the number of outstanding shares of Oi.

On July 22, 2015, the relevant documents were signed for the implementation of oi's New Structure, and on September 1, 2015 a General Assembly of Oi approved its implementation.

On September 30, 2015, after the implementation of the New Structure and before the voluntary conversion of preferred shares into Oi common shares, PHAROL held, directly and through subsidiaries, 84,167,978 common shares and 108,016,749 preferred shares of Oi.

On October 8, 2015, following the approval of the voluntary conversion of preferred shares into common shares issued by Oi, PHAROL began to hold, directly and indirectly through 100% owned subsidiaries, 183,662,204 common shares of Oi, representing 27.18% of Oi's total share capital (excluding treasury shares). PHAROL's voting rights in Oi were limited to 15% of total common shares.

The parasocial agreements, through which oi's joint control was exercised, ended on July 30, 2015, with the implementation of the New Structure. To that date, PHAROL has recognized its participation in Oi as an investment in joint ventures, and after that date it has become an Associate since PHAROL considered it to have significant influence over Oi. Thus, even after 30 July 2015, the participation in Oi continued to be accounted for in accordance with the equity method, by the economic participation in its oi results.

On April 29 and May 19, 2016, PHAROL, for corporate reorganization reasons only, transferred ownership of the 128,213,478 common shares issued by Oi S.A., directly owned by PHAROL, SGPS S.A., to its 100% owned subsidiary BRATEL B.V.. Thus, the direct participation of BRATEL B.V. (and indirect of PHAROL, SGPS

Consolidated Report and Accounts - First Half of 2022

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pharol SGPS SA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 17:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
01:04pPHAROL SGPS S A : informs about Consolidated Report and Accounts of the First Semester 202..
PU
06/29PHAROL SGPS S A : informs on Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi - 1Q22 Results
PU
06/21PHAROL SGPS S A : informs Material Fact disclosed by Oi - Postponement in the disclosure o..
PU
06/01PHAROL SGPS S A : informs Material Fact disclosed by Oi - Transaction Agreement with Anate..
PU
04/21PHAROL SGPS S A : informs Material Fact disclosed by Oi - Closing of the sale of Mobile As..
PU
03/25PHAROL SGPS S A : informs on PHAROLs Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/25PHAROL, SGPS S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
03/03PHAROL SGPS S A : informs about 2021 Annual Report - Unofficial Version - Unaudited ESEF F..
PU
03/03PHAROL SGPS S A : informs about 2021 Individual Report - Unofficial Version - Unaudited ES..
PU
03/03Pharol, SGPS S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,36 M - -
Net cash 2021 17,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62,0 M 63,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Duration : Period :
PHarol, SGPS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luís Maria Viana Palha da Silva Chairman & Managing Director
Maria do Rosário Amado Pinto Correia Independent Director
Pedro Zañartu Gubert Morais Leitão Independent Director
Maria Leonor Martins Ribeiro Modesto Independent Director
Avelino Cândido Rodrigues Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHAROL, SGPS S.A.0.40%63
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.57%191 297
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.24%134 030
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.33%102 337
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.83%92 921
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-33.19%70 009