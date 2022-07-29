PHAROL SGPS S A : informs about Consolidated Report and Accounts of the First Semester 2022

01. FINANCIAL REVIEW CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

As of June 30, 2022, PHAROL held as main assets (1) 277,700,159 common shares of Oi S.A. ("Oi"), representing 4.66% of Oi's total share capital (without treasury shares), (2) the debt instruments of Rio Forte Investments S.A. ("Rio Forte") with a nominal value of 897 million Euros and currently valued at 51.9 million euros.

On December 31, 2014, following Oi's capital increase on 5 May 2014, PHAROL held an effective 39.7% stake in Oi, including a stake that was classified as non-current assetheld for sale, following the exchange contract ("Exchange") concluded with Oi on September 8, 2014 and executed on March 30, 2015, and the remaining interest of 22.8% that was classified as an investment in joint and associated ventures and consequently recognized according to the equity method.

On 30 March 2015, the exchange was consummated, through which PHAROL (1) transferred to Portugal Telecom International BV ("PT Finance"), a subsidiary of Oi, 47,434,872 common shares and 94,869,744 preferred shares of Oi, and (2) received from PT Finance as counterpart debt instruments from Rio Forte with a nominal value of 897 million Euros and a purchase option on said shares ("Purchase Option"). After the execution of the Exchange, PHAROL now has an effective stake of 27.48% in Oi, corresponding to the aforementioned 22.8% stake, plus 4.7% resulting from the reduction in the number of outstanding shares of Oi.

On July 22, 2015, the relevant documents were signed for the implementation of oi's New Structure, and on September 1, 2015 a General Assembly of Oi approved its implementation.

On September 30, 2015, after the implementation of the New Structure and before the voluntary conversion of preferred shares into Oi common shares, PHAROL held, directly and through subsidiaries, 84,167,978 common shares and 108,016,749 preferred shares of Oi.

On October 8, 2015, following the approval of the voluntary conversion of preferred shares into common shares issued by Oi, PHAROL began to hold, directly and indirectly through 100% owned subsidiaries, 183,662,204 common shares of Oi, representing 27.18% of Oi's total share capital (excluding treasury shares). PHAROL's voting rights in Oi were limited to 15% of total common shares.

The parasocial agreements, through which oi's joint control was exercised, ended on July 30, 2015, with the implementation of the New Structure. To that date, PHAROL has recognized its participation in Oi as an investment in joint ventures, and after that date it has become an Associate since PHAROL considered it to have significant influence over Oi. Thus, even after 30 July 2015, the participation in Oi continued to be accounted for in accordance with the equity method, by the economic participation in its oi results.

On April 29 and May 19, 2016, PHAROL, for corporate reorganization reasons only, transferred ownership of the 128,213,478 common shares issued by Oi S.A., directly owned by PHAROL, SGPS S.A., to its 100% owned subsidiary BRATEL B.V.. Thus, the direct participation of BRATEL B.V. (and indirect of PHAROL, SGPS