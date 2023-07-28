MESSAGE FROM CEO

Luís Palha da Silva

"The most recent developments recorded by our subsidiary Oi, especially with the request made for a new Judicial Recovery process and some delay in negotiations with Creditors, fully justify the option taken with great prudence in the management of Pharol's share portfolio in that company. Accordingly, Pharol reduced its stake over the course of the semester, now holding just 0.18% of Oi's capital. This did not, however, prevent it from closely monitoring the evolution of the company, whether in its operational activity or in institutional aspects, and even having played a relevant role in decisions taken at its General Meeting.

With this change in the composition of its assets, Pharol reinforced its attention in monitoring its different credit recovery processes on Rio Forte in bankruptcy proceedings, in active treasury management

reinforced by the sale of its stake in Oi - and in plans to continue reducing operating costs.

With regard to the recovery of the Rio Forte credit - which includes the credit claim itself and the timely requests for compensation presented following decisions taken by the General Shareholders' Meeting - the priority has been, and will continue to be, in the short and medium term , that of trying, whenever possible, to speed up relevant legal proceedings in Luxembourg and Portugal, which have been marked by painful slowness in recent years.

In treasury management, the investment policy was reviewed, with the intention of, while maintaining high prudence in decisions, to obtain higher remunerations than in the past and in line with the most recent evolution registered in the capital markets. It is expected that the results of these new guidelines, with more medium-term bets, will become visible in the coming semesters.

Finally, the concentration of priorities will require new cost reductions and Pharol will assume this responsibility before its Shareholders.