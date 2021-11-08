Log in
    PHR   PTPTC0AM0009

PHAROL, SGPS S.A.

(PHR)
PHAROL, SGPS S.A. informs about Plan Equity 2022

11/08/2021 | 10:38am EST
Gender Equality Plan

2022

Index

1.

Introduction......................................................................................

3

2.

Who We Are......................................................................................

3

3.

Vision, Mission and Values...................................................................

4

4.

Monitoring and Evaluation of the Plan....................................................

7

2

1. Introduction

On 1 August 2017, under Law No 62/2017, the obligation was approved in all listed entities of a plan for equal treatment and opportunities between men and women, with the aim of eliminating discrimination and facilitating the reconciliation of personal, family and professional life, as well as the adoption of a balanced representation regime between women and men in the administrative and supervision of these entities.

In this follow-up, this Law also determined for listed companies the representation quotas of both sexes of 20%, from the first elective general meeting to take place after 1 January 2018, and 33%, from the first elective general meeting to take place after January 2020, for all directors (executives and non-executives).

After 1 January 2020, the Elective General Assembly of PHAROL, SGPS S.A. was held on April 30, 2021. Following that, a Board of Directors was elected composed of 50% of female members and 50% of the male gender. Also in the composition of its Fiscal Council the company complies with the quotas legally required.

In compliance with Article 7 of Law No. 62/2017 and Article 3 of Normative Order No. 18/2019 of 21 June, which refers to the obligation to draw up annual plans for equality, PHAROL, SGPS S.A., despite being a listed company characterized by some specificities described below, drafted its 2022 plan to disclose its current position, policies and practices regarding the subject of Gender Equality.

2. Who We Are

PHAROL, SGPS S.A., a holding company, is a publicly-based company, issuer of securities admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Lisbon.

PHAROL, SGPS S.A., pays special attention to economic, environmental and social sustainability, and advocates all mechanisms related to equal opportunities between men and women, equity of remuneration for identical functions,

3

alignment between the personal and professional objectives of employees.

Strategy and commitment have been keywords that, regardless of the reduction of the company's size, have always been based on its attitude, implementing procedures that allow avoiding, identifying and resolving situations that compromise, in the context of promoting gender equality, human rights and work, as well as the protection of the family.

As already mentioned above, the Company has undergone a profound change in its shareholder structure and its holdings since 2015, holding 5.38% of the share capital of The Brazilian Company Oi.

Due to the significant changes that have occurred, a new reality in the corporate context and the specificity of the issues it has been facing so far, the Society has equipped itself with an extremely simplified structure with a very small staff - eight employees in total - with specific skills to act and pursue present and future challenges.

3. Vision, Mission and Values

As a listed company with a high number of shareholders, PHAROL, SGPS S.A., has guaranteed a permanent practice of good governance rules, and several internal diplomas are in force, of which we highlight the Code of Ethics, which has incorporated the specificity on the subject of non-discrimination, or the Regulations that regulate the activity of the Board of Directors, of the Fiscal Council and also of the Chief Executive Officer, matters always disclosed on the Company's website.

PHAROL, SGPS S.A. fully complies with the provisions of the current legislation governing the " balanced representation regime between women and men in the administrative and supervisory bodies of public sector enterprise entities and listed companies", as well as the principle set out in 1.2.A of the Corporate Governance Code regarding "Diversity in the composition and functioning of the bodies of

4

society". The tables below are a good demonstration of the Company's commitment to promoting equality between women and men.

In fact, the Company's orientation on the path to equality and diversity is to accept the recommendations of diversity in the administrative and supervisory bodies of PHAROL, SGPS S.A. and which is already formally substantiated by statutory and regulatory means.

In addition, PHAROL, SGPS S.A., has a mechanism called Whistleblowing published on its website referring to the following framework:

"The Company monitors the activities carried out by its employees and other

stakeholders with regard to compliance with the applicable legislation and

regulations and its adopted policies and procedures.

Any information that may comply with a suspicion or confirmation of an irregular practice by an employee or any other interested party shall be participated here.

The Company guarantees the confidentiality of the information and the author of the same".

Thus, PHAROL, SGPS S.A., adopts and consequently implements, a diversity policy with a view to promoting an adequate diversity of gender and age, as well as complementary academic and professional capacities and experience within its administrative and supervisory bodies.

In this context, the concerns and principles underlying this diversity policy have been present in the successive elections of the Company's administrative and supervisory bodies, including in the Board of Directors, and also in the Supervisory Board, persons of various ages, genders, qualifications and experience, with the purpose of promoting a greater balance, diversity and performance within these bodies.

PHAROL, SGPS S.A., maintains with all its employees a public commitment to

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pharol SGPS SA published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 15:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
