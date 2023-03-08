PHAROL SGPS S A : informs about Proposal of the item 3 of the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 31, 2023

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
31 March 2023
PROPOSAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
ITEM 3 OF THE AGENDA:
(To resolve on the proposal for application of profits)
Considering that in the year ended December 31, 2022 a negative net result of Euros 2.509.260 was obtained, the Board of Directors of PHAROL proposes that this amount be transferred to the Company's Retained Earnings.
Lisbon, 2 March 2023
The Board of Directors,
