PHAROL SGPS S A : informs about Proposal of the item 4 of the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 31, 2023

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PHAROL, SGPS S.A.

31 March 2023

PROPOSAL OF SHAREHOLDERS

ITEM 4 OF THE AGENDA:

(To resolve on a general appraisal of the Company's management and supervision)

In order to comply with article 455º of the Portuguese Companies Code, it is hereby proposed that the General Shareholders Meeting approves a vote of regard and confidence to the Board of Directors, Fiscal Council and Statutory Auditor and to each of its members for the development of the management of the Company during 2022.

Lisbon, 2 March 2023

The Shareholders,