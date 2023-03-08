Advanced search
    PHR   PTPTC0AM0009

PHAROL, SGPS S.A.

(PHR)
  Report
2023-03-08
0.0570 EUR   +1.42%
Pharol Sgps S A : informs about Proposal of the item 4 of the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 31, 2023
PU
Pharol Sgps S A : informs about Proposal of the item 3 of the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 31, 2023
PU
Pharol Sgps S A : informs about Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 31, 2023
PU
PHAROL SGPS S A : informs about Proposal of the item 4 of the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 31, 2023

03/08/2023 | 12:07pm EST
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PHAROL, SGPS S.A.

31 March 2023

PROPOSAL OF SHAREHOLDERS

ITEM 4 OF THE AGENDA:

(To resolve on a general appraisal of the Company's management and supervision)

In order to comply with article 455º of the Portuguese Companies Code, it is hereby proposed that the General Shareholders Meeting approves a vote of regard and confidence to the Board of Directors, Fiscal Council and Statutory Auditor and to each of its members for the development of the management of the Company during 2022.

Lisbon, 2 March 2023

The Shareholders,

Disclaimer

Pharol SGPS SA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 17:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
