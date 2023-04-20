PHAROL SGPS S A : informs on Qualified Holding Novo Banco S.A.
04/20/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Announcement| Lisbon | 20 April 2023
Qualified Holding - Novo Banco, S.A.
PHAROL, SGPS S.A. ("PHAROL") hereby informs, pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of articles 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code and 2 of the Portuguese Securities Commission Regulation no. 5/2008, that received a communication from Novo Banco, S.A., attached hereto.
Date:22 October 2015
ESMA/2015/1597
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii: Pharol SGPS, S.A.
Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name: Novo Banco S.A.
City and country of registered office (if applicable): Lisbon, Por- tugal
Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v:
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 20th April 2024
Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
Resulting situation
on the date on which
0,00%
N.A
0,00%
896,512,500
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
9,55%
N.A
9,55%
notification (if appli-
cable)
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
PHR_PL
85,665,125
N.A
9,55%
N.A
SUBTOTAL A
85,665,125N.A
9,55%N.A.
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial
Expiration
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal en- tity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[ ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
N/A.
10. Additional informationxvi:
Done at Lisbon on 20 April 2023.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.