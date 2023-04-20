Advanced search
    PHR   PTPTC0AM0009

PHAROL, SGPS S.A.

(PHR)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:06 2023-04-20 am EDT
0.0520 EUR    0.00%
05:30pPharol Sgps S A : informs on Qualified Holding Novo Banco S.A.
PU
05:30pPharol Sgps S A : informs on Qualified Holding Burlington Loan Management DAC
PU
05:30pPharol Sgps S A : informa sobre Participação Qualificada Novo Banco S.A.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PHAROL SGPS S A : informs on Qualified Holding Novo Banco S.A.

04/20/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Announcement | Lisbon | 20 April 2023

Qualified Holding - Novo Banco, S.A.

PHAROL, SGPS S.A. ("PHAROL") hereby informs, pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of articles 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code and 2 of the Portuguese Securities Commission Regulation no. 5/2008, that received a communication from Novo Banco, S.A., attached hereto.

Date:22 October 2015

ESMA/2015/1597

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i

  1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii: Pharol SGPS, S.A.
  2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: Novo Banco S.A.

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Lisbon, Por- tugal

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 20th April 2024
  3. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(7.A + 7.B)

tal of 7.A)

suervii

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

0,00%

N.A

0,00%

896,512,500

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

9,55%

N.A

9,55%

notification (if appli-

cable)

1

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possi-

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

ble)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

PHR_PL

85,665,125

N.A

9,55%

N.A

SUBTOTAL A

85,665,125N.A

9,55%N.A.

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exer- cised/ converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial

Expiration

instrument

datex

Exercise/ Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Number of

settlementxii

voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.2

2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):

  1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal en- tity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[ ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv

  • of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
    threshold
  • of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it

equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

N/A.

10. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Lisbon on 20 April 2023.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pharol SGPS SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 21:29:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
