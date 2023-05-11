Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. PHarol, SGPS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHR   PTPTC0AM0009

PHAROL, SGPS S.A.

(PHR)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:11 2023-05-11 am EDT
0.0492 EUR   -0.81%
PHAROL SGPS S A : informs on Reduction of Tax Liabilities

05/11/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement | Lisbon | 11 May 2023

Reduction of Tax Liabilities

PHAROL, SGPS, S.A. ("PHAROL") was today notified by the Portuguese Tax Authority of the 2006 Tax Assessment and Accounts Settlement Statement, pursuant to a court decision handed down in the judicial challenge process, which outcome is favourable to PHAROL's claim.

In this process, PHAROL's potential tax liabilities have been materially reduced from 170M€ on April 30, 2023, to 22M€ as of today, which amounts to a reduction of 147M€.

As regards the global amount of potential tax liabilities, PHAROL thus reduces from about €390M on December 31, 2022, to about €241M as of today (already considering possible default interest on the lawsuits).

Disclaimer

Pharol SGPS SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 18:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,51 M -2,74 M -2,74 M
Net cash 2022 20,9 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40,8 M 44,7 M 44,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Duration : Period :
PHarol, SGPS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luís Maria Viana Palha da Silva Chairman & Managing Director
Maria do Rosário Amado Pinto Correia Independent Director
Pedro Zañartu Gubert Morais Leitão Independent Director
Maria Leonor Martins Ribeiro Modesto Independent Director
Avelino Cândido Rodrigues Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHAROL, SGPS S.A.-5.16%45
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED30.72%184 662
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.64%158 196
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.01%115 993
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.38%106 154
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED44.30%83 438
