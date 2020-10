PHarol SGPS S A : Acquisition of Treasury Shares

Announcement | Lisbon | 30 October 2020

ACQUISITION OF TREASURY SHARES

PHAROL, SGPS S.A. ("PHAROL") informs that, pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 11, paragraph 2, item b) and of article 13 of the Regulation 5/2008 of the Portuguese Securities Code, and in accordance with the resolution of the General Shareholder's Meeting held on March 27, 2020, it has acquired, on the October 27 and 28, 2020 the following number of treasury shares in the Euronext Lisbon: