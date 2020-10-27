PHarol SGPS S A : Acquisition of Treasury Shares Announcements PDF
0
10/27/2020 | 01:30pm EDT
Announcement| Lisbon | 27 October 2020
ACQUISITION OF TREASURY SHARES
PHAROL, SGPS S.A. ("PHAROL") informs that, pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 11, paragraph 2, item b) and of article 13 of the Regulation 5/2008 of the Portuguese Securities Code, and in accordance with the resolution of the General Shareholder's Meeting held on March 27, 2020, it has acquired, on the October 22 and 23, 2020 the following number of treasury shares in the Euronext Lisbon:
Date
Hour
Quantity
Buy/Sell
Inside/Outside
Price €
(CET)
Market
10/22/20
09:01:54
17,371
Buy
Inside
0.0963
10/22/20
09:01:54
42,629
Buy
Inside
0.0969
10/22/20
09:02:53
10,000
Buy
Inside
0.0969
10/22/20
09:10:01
8,370
Buy
Inside
0.0961
10/22/20
09:10:01
1,630
Buy
Inside
0.0962
10/22/20
09:18:57
10,000
Buy
Inside
0.0959
10/22/20
09:35:24
2,241
Buy
Inside
0.0943
10/22/20
09:35:24
34,195
Buy
Inside
0.0943
10/22/20
09:35:24
23,564
Buy
Inside
0.0945
10/22/20
09:35:37
20,000
Buy
Inside
0.0945
10/22/20
10:05:28
5,081
Buy
Inside
0.0939
10/22/20
10:05:28
16,636
Buy
Inside
0.0942
10/22/20
10:05:28
28,283
Buy
Inside
0.0943
10/22/20
14:38:23
8,968
Buy
Inside
0.0956
10/22/20
14:38:23
1,472
Buy
Inside
0.0956
10/22/20
14:38:23
5,390
Buy
Inside
0.0959
10/22/20
14:38:23
4,170
Buy
Inside
0.0960
10/22/20
14:38:37
15,000
Buy
Inside
0.0959
10/22/20
14:38:37
5,000
Buy
Inside
0.0960
10/23/20
09:42:01
3,000
Buy
Inside
0.0957
10/23/20
09:47:23
5,000
Buy
Inside
0.0959
10/23/20
09:48:26
8,000
Buy
Inside
0.0960
10/23/20
09:53:21
15,000
Buy
Inside
0.0969
10/23/20
15:30:14
2,000
Buy
Inside
0.0980
Following these transactions, PHAROL SGPS S.A. holds 50,364,714 own shares, corresponding to 5.62% of the Company's share capital.