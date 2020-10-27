Log in
PHarol SGPS S A : Acquisition of Treasury Shares Announcements PDF

10/27/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Announcement | Lisbon | 27 October 2020

ACQUISITION OF TREASURY SHARES

PHAROL, SGPS S.A. ("PHAROL") informs that, pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 11, paragraph 2, item b) and of article 13 of the Regulation 5/2008 of the Portuguese Securities Code, and in accordance with the resolution of the General Shareholder's Meeting held on March 27, 2020, it has acquired, on the October 22 and 23, 2020 the following number of treasury shares in the Euronext Lisbon:

Date

Hour

Quantity

Buy/Sell

Inside/Outside

Price €

(CET)

Market

10/22/20

09:01:54

17,371

Buy

Inside

0.0963

10/22/20

09:01:54

42,629

Buy

Inside

0.0969

10/22/20

09:02:53

10,000

Buy

Inside

0.0969

10/22/20

09:10:01

8,370

Buy

Inside

0.0961

10/22/20

09:10:01

1,630

Buy

Inside

0.0962

10/22/20

09:18:57

10,000

Buy

Inside

0.0959

10/22/20

09:35:24

2,241

Buy

Inside

0.0943

10/22/20

09:35:24

34,195

Buy

Inside

0.0943

10/22/20

09:35:24

23,564

Buy

Inside

0.0945

10/22/20

09:35:37

20,000

Buy

Inside

0.0945

10/22/20

10:05:28

5,081

Buy

Inside

0.0939

10/22/20

10:05:28

16,636

Buy

Inside

0.0942

10/22/20

10:05:28

28,283

Buy

Inside

0.0943

10/22/20

14:38:23

8,968

Buy

Inside

0.0956

10/22/20

14:38:23

1,472

Buy

Inside

0.0956

10/22/20

14:38:23

5,390

Buy

Inside

0.0959

10/22/20

14:38:23

4,170

Buy

Inside

0.0960

10/22/20

14:38:37

15,000

Buy

Inside

0.0959

10/22/20

14:38:37

5,000

Buy

Inside

0.0960

10/23/20

09:42:01

3,000

Buy

Inside

0.0957

10/23/20

09:47:23

5,000

Buy

Inside

0.0959

10/23/20

09:48:26

8,000

Buy

Inside

0.0960

10/23/20

09:53:21

15,000

Buy

Inside

0.0969

10/23/20

15:30:14

2,000

Buy

Inside

0.0980

Following these transactions, PHAROL SGPS S.A. holds 50,364,714 own shares, corresponding to 5.62% of the Company's share capital.

Disclaimer

Pharol SGPS SA published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 17:29:10 UTC

