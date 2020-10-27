PHarol SGPS S A : Acquisition of Treasury Shares Announcements PDF

Announcement | Lisbon | 27 October 2020

ACQUISITION OF TREASURY SHARES

PHAROL, SGPS S.A. ("PHAROL") informs that, pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 11, paragraph 2, item b) and of article 13 of the Regulation 5/2008 of the Portuguese Securities Code, and in accordance with the resolution of the General Shareholder's Meeting held on March 27, 2020, it has acquired, on the October 22 and 23, 2020 the following number of treasury shares in the Euronext Lisbon:

Date Hour Quantity Buy/Sell Inside/Outside Price € (CET) Market 10/22/20 09:01:54 17,371 Buy Inside 0.0963 10/22/20 09:01:54 42,629 Buy Inside 0.0969 10/22/20 09:02:53 10,000 Buy Inside 0.0969 10/22/20 09:10:01 8,370 Buy Inside 0.0961 10/22/20 09:10:01 1,630 Buy Inside 0.0962 10/22/20 09:18:57 10,000 Buy Inside 0.0959 10/22/20 09:35:24 2,241 Buy Inside 0.0943 10/22/20 09:35:24 34,195 Buy Inside 0.0943 10/22/20 09:35:24 23,564 Buy Inside 0.0945 10/22/20 09:35:37 20,000 Buy Inside 0.0945 10/22/20 10:05:28 5,081 Buy Inside 0.0939 10/22/20 10:05:28 16,636 Buy Inside 0.0942 10/22/20 10:05:28 28,283 Buy Inside 0.0943 10/22/20 14:38:23 8,968 Buy Inside 0.0956 10/22/20 14:38:23 1,472 Buy Inside 0.0956 10/22/20 14:38:23 5,390 Buy Inside 0.0959 10/22/20 14:38:23 4,170 Buy Inside 0.0960 10/22/20 14:38:37 15,000 Buy Inside 0.0959 10/22/20 14:38:37 5,000 Buy Inside 0.0960 10/23/20 09:42:01 3,000 Buy Inside 0.0957 10/23/20 09:47:23 5,000 Buy Inside 0.0959 10/23/20 09:48:26 8,000 Buy Inside 0.0960 10/23/20 09:53:21 15,000 Buy Inside 0.0969 10/23/20 15:30:14 2,000 Buy Inside 0.0980

Following these transactions, PHAROL SGPS S.A. holds 50,364,714 own shares, corresponding to 5.62% of the Company's share capital.