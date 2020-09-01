Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  PHarol, SGPS S.A.    PHR   PTPTC0AM0009

PHAROL, SGPS S.A.

(PHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PHarol SGPS S A : Comunicado ao Mercado divulgado pela Oi - Marketing Sound TV Co.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 05:05am EDT
Comunicado ao Mercado divulgado pela Oi - Marketing Sound TV Co.

1 set 20 | 09:00

Conteúdo da Página
O seu browser parece não ter o JavaScript ativado. Ative o JavaScript e tente novamente.
O seu browser parece não ter o JavaScript ativado. Ative o JavaScript e tente novamente.

Luis Sousa de Macedo

Diretor de Relação com Investidores

  • Tel+351 212 697 698
  • Fax+351 212 697 949
  • Emailir@pharol.pt
O seu browser parece não ter o JavaScript ativado. Ative o JavaScript e tente novamente.
O seu browser parece não ter o JavaScript ativado. Ative o JavaScript e tente novamente.
ImprimirIr para o Topo

Disclaimer

Pharol SGPS SA published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 09:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
05:05aPHAROL SGPS S A : Comunicado ao Mercado divulgado pela Oi - Marketing Sound TV C..
PU
08/14PHAROL SGPS S A : Material Fact disclosed by Oi - Blow Out
PU
08/14PHAROL SGPS S A : Material Fact disclosed by Oi - New Version of PRJ Additive
PU
08/14PHAROL SGPS S A : Facto Relevante divulgado pela Oi - Blow Out
PU
08/14PHAROL SGPS S A : Facto Relevante divulgado pela Oi - Nova Versão de Aditivo ao ..
PU
08/14PHAROL SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi - 2Q20 Results
PU
08/14PHAROL SGPS S A : Comunicado ao Mercado divulgado pela Oi - Resultados do 2T20
PU
08/10PHAROL SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi - 2Q20 Results Announceme..
PU
08/10PHAROL SGPS S A : Comunicado ao Mercado divulgado pela Oi - Resultados do 2T20 C..
PU
08/08PHAROL SGPS S A : Facto Relevante divulgado pela Oi - Acordo de Exclusividade da..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 20,7 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net cash 2019 17,7 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,06x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 88,5 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Duration : Period :
PHarol, SGPS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,21 €
Last Close Price 0,10 €
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target 101%
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Maria Viana Palha da Silva Chairman & Managing Director
Maria do Rosário Amado Pinto Correia Independent Director
Pedro Zañartu Gubert Morais Leitão Independent Director
Jorge Telmo Maria Freire Cardoso Independent Director
Maria Leonor Martins Ribeiro Modesto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHAROL, SGPS S.A.5.02%106
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.47%245 221
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-12.53%89 711
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.24%84 512
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.70%51 516
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.22%39 682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group