PHarol SGPS S A : Comunicado ao Mercado divulgado pela Oi - Marketing Sound TV Co.
09/01/2020 | 05:05am EDT
Comunicado ao Mercado divulgado pela Oi - Marketing Sound TV Co.
1 set 20 | 09:00
Conteúdo da Página
O seu browser parece não ter o JavaScript ativado. Ative o JavaScript e tente novamente.
O seu browser parece não ter o JavaScript ativado. Ative o JavaScript e tente novamente.
Luis Sousa de Macedo
Diretor de Relação com Investidores
Tel+351 212 697 698
Fax+351 212 697 949
Emailir@pharol.pt
O seu browser parece não ter o JavaScript ativado. Ative o JavaScript e tente novamente.
O seu browser parece não ter o JavaScript ativado. Ative o JavaScript e tente novamente.
Disclaimer
Pharol SGPS SA published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 09:04:03 UTC
All news about PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Sales 2019
-
-
-
Net income 2019
20,7 M
24,8 M
24,8 M
Net cash 2019
17,7 M
21,2 M
21,2 M
P/E ratio 2019
4,06x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
88,5 M
106 M
106 M
EV / Sales 2018
-
EV / Sales 2019
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
70,5%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,21 €
Last Close Price
0,10 €
Spread / Highest target
101%
Spread / Average Target
101%
Spread / Lowest Target
101%