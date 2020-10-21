PHarol SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi - Notice to Shareholders - Oi's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

PHAROL, SGPS S.A. hereby informs on the Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi, S.A., according to the company's announcement attached hereto.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33 3 0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

CALL NOTICE

[Second Call Notice]

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Considering that the minimum quorum, as set forth in Article 135 of Law No. 6,404/76, was not reached at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for September 17, 2020 The Board of Directors of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company") invites, in second call, its shareholders (the "Shareholders") to attend the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (the "EGM" or the "Meeting") to be held on October 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Company's headquarters located at Rua do Lavradio No. 71, Centro, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, to deliberate on the following items:

Amendment to article 64 of the Company's Bylaws; and Reelection of the current members of the Company's Board of Directors for a new term of office until the Annual General Meeting that approves the financial statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020.

In line with its transformation process, the Company's management will adopt a process for evaluating its board of directors, with input from specialized external consultants relating to the proposed election of the board of directors to be included in the proposal to Shareholders for the 2021 Annual General Meeting. Such proposal will take into account the needs of the Company and the effectiveness of the board. With this initiative, the Company will create a framework to determine the composition of the future Board, which will be included in a proposal to the Shareholders in a structured, transparent and judicious manner, for the benefit of the Company and in line with the best corporate governance practices.

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS: